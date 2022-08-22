This Morning viewers mock Love Island’s Tasha and Andrew as they make presenting debut

This Morning today saw Love Island stars Tasha and Andrew make their presenting debut.

However, not everyone was a fan of the duo’s presenting skills, with some taking to Twitter to mock the loved-up couple.

Tasha and Andrew were on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Andrew and Tasha on This Morning today

During today’s edition of This Morning, Tasha and Andrew made their presenting debut.

In a pre-recorded segment, the couple promoted a competition that could see viewers win £50,000.

In the clip, Andrew and Tasha could be seen walking along a clifftop path, smiling at each other.

“Hello from the beautiful island of Guernsey,” Andrew said.

“I bought Tasha back to my home to show her all the sights but also to tell everyone at home how they can win a prize worth over £50,000.”

Andrew and Tasha showed off what you could do with the money (Credit: ITV)

Andrew and Tasha’s presenting debut on This Morning today

The couple then outlined some of the things you could do with the £50,000 prize money.

“Just imagine having all that money in your bank account this Autumn,” Tasha said.

“Think of all the things you could spend that on,” Andrew said, as a clip of him and Tasha kissing at a picnic was shown.

“Maybe a romantic picnic with a stunning background,” he continued. “A champagne walk along the beach.”

A clip then played of Andrew and Tasha walking along the beach.

“Even, hire a camera operator to film you doing slow-mo walks together,” he added. A clip of Andrew and Tasha doing said sl0w-mo walk was shown.

Viewers poked fun at the Love Island couple (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Not everyone was impressed with Tasha and Andrew’s presenting debut though.

This Morning viewers took to Twitter to poke fun at the duo’s presenting skills.

“Tasha & Andrew sound like they are reading to the class in school,” one viewer tweeted.

“Just watch that competition with Andrew and Tasha – it just sounded super lame and wooden,” another said.

“Oh don’t start having love Islanders doing the comps,” a third wrote.

However, one person gushed: “I am loving this!”

