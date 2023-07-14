This Morning today: Little boy’s heartbreaking goodbye to his hands before they were amputated due to meningitis

On This Morning today, a brave little boy appeared with his dad to talk about his battle with meningitis.

Luke Mortimer was left fighting for his life when he was diagnosed with meningitis and sepsis at just seven years old. Luke’s family then faced the difficult decision to amputate part of his arms and legs.

As a result, Luke’s dad Adam had to try and adapt their home to make it safe for his son. However, a charity – Band of Builders – got involved to help Luke and his family.

The emotional story was told on Friday’s This Morning.

Band of Builders are a charity who help tradespeople in need adapt their homes in times of crisis. Speaking on This Morning, Adam spoke of his son’s health battles.

He told Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary of the decision for Luke to have his arms and legs amputated: “It obviously did take a little time because we did discuss it with Luke. It’s a huge thing.

“Initially, Luke was mortified by the fact that he would lose his hands and the surgeons and the psychologists, we sat and we chatted about it.

“Eventually Luke also realised that his hands were actually non-functional.”

Adam went on to reveal Luke’s heartbreaking words about his hands before the surgery. He said: “We went down for the surgery and just before he went into surgery, he looked down at his hands and just said, ‘goodbye to my beautiful hands, you’ve served me well.'”

Both Alison and Dermot were overcome with emotion, as he said: “Wow.”

Speaking about going home after the surgery, Luke said: “First thing that ever really happened when I got home was more of just me being a coach potato more than anything else. Just sitting on the sofa, watching TV.”

When asked if he felt “upset” or “angry” over the situation, Luke said: “If there was one thing I could do to meningitis right then and there, probably would have called the military on it.”

Four members of the Band of Builders charity then came onto the show. They explained that they re-plastered Luke’s family home and redid one of the bathrooms. They’ll also be putting in a new kitchen in a few weeks.

Watching the segment, viewers praised Luke, Adam and the builders. One person said on Twitter: “Luke truly is an inspiration. He’ll definitely do great when he’s older. He’s so intelligent and adorable.”

Another wrote: “Luke is a fabulous kid and these fellas are brilliant. Bless them all.”

