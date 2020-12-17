This Morning viewers slammed Lisa Snowdon’s festive pyjamas segment today as “madness”.

Fashion presenter Lisa, 48, stunned the audience at home when she not only wore a pair of pyjamas that were super-expensive but also presented a model wearing PJs that cost almost £100.

And viewers weren’t happy.

Lisa introduced four families in their pyjamas on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning with Lisa Snowdon today?

Lisa showed four families from around the country showing off different sets of pyjamas.

One featured a £16 pair of PJs from Matalan and an £8 pair from Sainsbury’s.

Another young mum wore a £48 set from CyberJammies.

These jim-jams cost almost £100! (Credit: ITV)

However, the next family featured a woman wearing a £99 pair from Mint Velvet.

And that’s when viewers all kicked off.

Tens of 1000s of people struggling on furlough, lost their jobs or businesses failing and your showcasing ridiculously expensive clothes and goods. Pyjamas £48, slippers £52!

Your way off the mark I’m afraid. @EamonnHolmes @RuthieeL — Swedish Metal (@ClintonBaptis12) December 17, 2020

#THISMORNING lovely pyjamas but wouldnt pay 99 pound. — Helen (@helenbutler2556) December 17, 2020

Cosy Christmas pyjamas – that will make you take out a second mortgage on the house #ThisMorning — J🇬🇧🇳🇬🦁❤ (@MissLionHeart) December 17, 2020

How did viewers react to the £100 pyjamas?

Viewers took to Twitter to express their shock and outrage at the pricey pyjamas.

One viewer fumed: “Tens of 1000s of people struggling on furlough, lost their jobs or businesses failing and your showcasing ridiculously expensive clothes and goods.

“Pyjamas £48, slippers £52! You’re way off the mark I’m afraid.”

Cosy Christmas pyjamas – that will make you take out a second mortgage on the house.

Another said: “Cosy Christmas pyjamas – that will make you take out a second mortgage on the house #thismorning.”

Finally, one viewer wrote: “£90 pyjamas!!! Madness! #thismorning.”

Lisa said she was going to wear the PJs all over the Christmas break (Credit: ITV)

What else Eamonn say about Lisa’s expensive pyjamas?

Lisa also stunned viewers when she told co-star Eamonn Holmes that she dry cleans the leopard-print pyjamas she wore on the show.

The expensive pair of PJs, which Lisa treated herself to, looked super-decadent.

And Lisa said she fully intends to wear them on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Eamonn joked that she would probably smell after all that.

