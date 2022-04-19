This Morning viewers have begged Lee Mack to become a permanent addition to the show after his appearance today.

Comedian Lee appeared on Tuesday’s programme to speak about hosting his new ITV quiz show, The 1% Club.

He also discussed teaming up with Holly Willoughby to front BBC’s Freeze the Fear.

This Morning today

Lee, 53, amused viewers with his antics on the daytime show as he interrupted the fashion segment by strutting down the catwalk.

He also appeared during the show’s Spin to Win segment, leaving viewers amused.

Lee later sat down on the sofa to talk with Holly and Phillip Schofield and viewers were loving him so much that they wanted him permanently!

Some people even suggested he should replace Phil.

One wrote on Twitter: “@thismorning Lee Mack should replace Phil. He’d be a brilliant host.”

Another said: “Whether it’s a guest presenter or a guest taking over presenting, they are all better than Phil.”

One tweeted: “Lee Mack to replace Phillip permanently please @thismorning.”

Another added: “Lee Mack thank you so much for cheering me up today! You need to be a permanent fixture.”

Others were just loving Lee being on the programme.

One gushed: “Anyone who can make Holly laugh is fine by me. That was such a funny interview with Lee Mack.”

Another added: “Love The 1% Club. And Lee Mark is a great host. Why doesn’t he present more shows instead of the same old boring faces.”

During his appearance on the show, Lee left Phil and Holly amused with his comments.

Speaking about the second episode of Freeze the Fear, Lee asked: “Is it [on] tonight?”

Holly replied: “It is tonight, yeah. Well done!”

Lee joked: “She did the admin!”

He also said he’s quite “messy” and kept losing the keys to his rental car on set.

