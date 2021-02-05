On This Morning today, viewers got emotional as a caller revealed her young son had finished his cancer treatment.

During Friday’s (February 5) episode of the ITV daytime show, a woman calling in for the Good News segment said she was overjoyed as her three-year-old didn’t have to go through his gruelling cancer treatment any more.

And some of those watching at home were in tears, while others said the news had them smiling the “widest of smiles”.

This Morning aired its Good News segment (Credit: ITV)

What did Charlene say on This Morning today?

Charlene said it had been a “hard” three years, but it was thankfully all over.

She told Friday hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary that her little boy, Oliver, was doing well.

Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby reveals ‘bittersweet’ cancellation of 40th birthday party

The mum said on the programme: “My son, Oliver, at five months old, was diagnosed with a brain tumour and after three years of intense treatment, we have now been told that he is officially end of treatment. And we are so happy.”

Charlene said her son, Oliver, has finished his cancer treatment (Credit: ITV)

Dermot said, beaming: “What a weight off your mind!”

Charlene continued: “It is, it’s been a hard three years and we’ve got through it, so it’s absolutely amazing. We’re so overjoyed.”

It is, it’s been a hard three years and we’ve got through it, so it’s absolutely amazing.

This Morning’s Deidre Sanders said: “It’s absolutely great news. I [feel] thrilled for you.”

On Twitter, viewers felt the same.

This Morning viewers loved hearing the lovely news (Credit: ITV)

How did This Morning viewers react?

Some were emotional over Charlene’s happy news, calling it “wonderful” and revealing it made them smile.

One said: “What wonderful news, Charlene.”

Read more: This Morning today: Viewers press mute as ITV daytime show is hit with ‘unbearable’ sound issues

Another wrote, with a welling-up emoji, “Bless, him he’s beautiful”. They added in a separate tweet: “Yaaaay, well done little man, so happy for him”.

A third wrote with a crying GIF: “Good story #thismorning.”

Host Dermot called it “wonderful news” (Credit: ITV)

A fourth put, using celebration emojis: “Charlene’s three-year-old son has finished his cancer treatment!”

A fifth said a string of clapping emojis, with someone else called it “Great news”.

“Aww #ThisMorning is making me smile the widest of smiles today,” said another with a purple heart emoji.

Bless him he’s beautiful 🥺❤️#ThisMorning — Telly Tweets 📺 (Kay) (@TellyTweets_) February 5, 2021

Great news Charlene 👍 #ThisMorning — Big Fisherman C (@BigFishermanC) February 5, 2021

Aww #ThisMorning is making me smile the widest of smiles today. 💜 — Rebecca Lee (@beccaannl) February 5, 2021

What did you think of This Morning today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.