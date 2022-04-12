This Morning fans all saying the same thing about Josie and Vernon’s appearance today

Vernon Kay and Josie Gibson on This Morning today
This Morning viewers today (April 12)  all had the same thing to say about Josie Gibson and Vernon Kay‘s appearances on the show.

The presenting duo were wearing highly patterned outfits on the show today – and it’s safe to say that viewers were not fans!

Vernon and Josie’s outfits caught the viewers’ attention (Credit: ITV)

What were Josie and Vernon wearing on This Morning today?

For the second day this week, Josie and Vernon fronted This Morning.

The duo may be fan favourites, but that hasn’t stopped them from being mocked on social media for their outfit choices today.

Vernon, 47, was wearing a grey and white patterned shirt with dark trousers.

Josie, meanwhile, went for something a little more colourful.

The 37-year-old host decided to wear a yellow, pink and black coloured floral patterned dress.

And if Vernon and Josie were hoping for viewers to gush over their outfits, they were sadly mistaken!

Viewers weren’t big fans of the duo’s outfits (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Josie and Vernon’s outfits

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to poke fun at the duo’s outfits on today’s show.

“Josie and Vernon dressed like a couple on a cruise!” one viewer joked.

“Could Vernon & Josie not have discussed their wardrobes before going on air! My eyes!” another wrote.

Josie and Vernon dressed like a couple on a cruise!

“I think you’ve went into Tess [Daly]’s wardrobe Vernon,” a third tweeted.

“Do they present this show in fancy dress now!” another said.

Some viewers were fans of what the presenters were wearing though.

@Josiestweet looks amazing. Hair, make-up and dress, love it,” one said.

Vernon and Josie are a hit with viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers praise Josie and Vernon

Dodgy outfits aside, viewers have been enamoured with Vernon and Josie hosting the show this week.

So much so, that many have called for them to take over presenting the show full time!

“Vernon and Josie lowkey need to become regular presenters because they’re miles better than Phil [Schofield] and Holly [Willoughby],” one viewer tweeted.

“Josie and Vernon should be permanent presenters. They make me laugh so much,” another said.

“I love love love Josie & Vernon together!” a third wrote.

“I do love Vernon and Josie presenting what a refreshing change,” another tweeted.

“Loving Josie & Vernon on This Morning. Give them the job permanently,” a fifth demanded.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

