Josie Gibson smiling and Rochelle Humes mid conversation on This Morning today
This Morning fans fume as Josie Gibson replaced by Rochelle Humes

Josie was off today!

By Rebecca Carter
On This Morning today, Josie Gibson was replaced by Rochelle Humes and viewers were very divided.

Josie has delighted viewers of This Morning this week as she’s hosted with Craig Doyle.

However, on Thursday, Rochelle joined Craig on the This Morning sofa as Josie was replaced.

Rochelle Humes speaking to Craig Doyle on This Morning today
Rochelle hosted with Craig today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Opening today’s show, Rochelle said: “This is nice,” as she turned to Craig.

Craig quipped: “The speed dating continues.”

Rochelle replied: “I’ll be honest with you Craig, I’ve been with everyone here. I’ve done it with all of them!

“This is our first time doing it together.”

Rochelle Humes smiling and holding her hands out alongside Craig Doyle on This Morning today
Viewers felt divided over Rochelle and Craig hosting together (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle then revealed she’s hosting This Morning again next week with Andi Peters.

Viewers quickly shared their thoughts on Twitter as Rochelle and Craig cracked on with hosting the show.

However, some people were missing Josie!

One person ranted: “@thismorning For goodness sake! You give us the dream team @Josiestweet & #CraigDoyle & then take it away & replace her with Rochelle.

“If ain’t broke, don’t mend it!”

Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson on This Morning
Some viewers were missing Josie today (Credit: ITV)

Another said: “Ugh, what happened to Josie & Craig?? And we’re putting up with Rochelle?? Nah I’m off.”

A third wrote: “Ffs Rochelle back.”

However, not everyone was against poor Rochelle.

One gushed: “Rochelle is an amazing presenter. She should be on full time.”

Another said: “I actually think Rochelle works better with Craig than the likes of Vernon [Kay] or Schofe [Phillip Schofield].”

One added: “Loving the @RochelleHumes and #Craig presenting combo today.”

It comes after Josie confirmed it was her last day hosting on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the star told her fans: “Catch me on @thismorning tomorrow from 10am with my amazing co-host @craigadoyle.

“It’s my last day the I will be handing the batton to our lushious @rochellehumes.”

Next week will see Rochelle and Andi take over presenting duties.

Read more: Josie Gibson has This Morning fans gushing as she shows off incredible transformation

Do you like Rochelle and Craig hosting This Morning together? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us. 

