On This Morning today, Josie Gibson stripped down to her bikini as she reported live from Crete, Greece.

Viewers were stunned as the 37-year-old got her kit off before jumping into the sea with a hunk on today’s show.

Josie stripped down to a bikini on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary speak to Josie live from Crete, Greece.

Josie was out there to promote a new competition that This Morning is running.

As she closed out the segment, wearing a bikini, Josie explained that she was going to jump in the sea with Greek hunk, Paris.

“Now, I’m going to take my ears off and I’m going to join Paris for a little swim,” she said, taking off her earpiece.

“Yes!” Alison cried, clapping excitedly. “Because I’m in the island of Crete and it would be rude not to!” Josie continued.

Josie then jumped into the sea backward, as Alison said: “Oh, yes Josie!”

Viewers were loving Josie’s new look (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson bikini

Plenty of This Morning’s viewers took to Twitter to gush over Josie’s appearance on today’s show.

“Josie looking absolutely fab in that bikini, it’s so refreshing to see women that are curvy on the telly, you flaunt that figure!!” one viewer tweeted.

“Wow Josie looks fab in her bikini!” another said.

One gushed: “@Josiestweet looking amazing on tv today.

“Exuding body confidence on live TV. Such an inspiration.”

Josie Gibson’s makeover

This isn’t the first time Josie’s appearance has grabbed attention recently. The star recently had a dramatic hair makeover, and her fans were loving it!

Over the weekend, the star took to Instagram to show off her new fringe while at a Soho House Festival in London.

“I’ve had one of the best three days of my life, surrounded by the best energy,” she said.

“I’ve laughed until my sides hurt so I’d like to thank you all!!” she continued.

A number of her 358k followers took to the comments to gush over her new look.

“The fringe suits you so much. You are such a positive person Josie, wish the whole world had your positive energy,” one said.

“Love the fringe, it really suits you,” another said.

