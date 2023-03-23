This Morning today saw Josie Gibson stun viewers with her behaviour as she appeared live from Finland.

The star stripped off on the show, leaving viewers at home in shock!

Josie was reporting from Helsinki today (Credit: ITV)

What did Josie do on This Morning today?

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Josie appear on the show, live from Finland!

The 38-year-old was in Finland following news that the country has become the happiest country in the world for the sixth year in a row.

Josie could be seen chatting to locals about why the country is so joyful.

However, fans couldn’t figure out why the star was wearing a dressing gown during the segment.

“Has josie got a dressing gown and slippers on?” one viewer asked.

“Why is Josie wearing a dressing gown? I’ve missed a lot,” another said.

Josie shocked fans (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson stuns fans on This Morning today

The reason behind Josie’s outfit was soon revealed.

The Bristol-born star took the dressing gown off to reveal a swimsuit underneath.

She then got into the cold water behind her.

“Here we go, I’m gonna go in. I’m gonna brave it. I can’t hear you anymore. You can hear me,” she said.

After getting in, she said: “Is it making me happy? It’s making me really happy!”

“Hahaha josie must be freezing,” one This Morning viewer tweeted.

“Her face! Brave girl!” another said.

Holly and Phil got the giggles (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phillip left shocked by caller’s outburst

Josie’s shock swim comes the day after Holly and Phillip were left stunned by a shocking outburst from a caller.

Yesterday’s show (Wednesday, March 22) saw Holly and Phil welcome Vanessa Feltz offer relationship advice to viewers.

One caller rang in to ask for advice on the fact that she’s seeing her best friend’s ex.

“I’ve been sort of seeing and sleeping with a boy who was with one of my best friends for about three and a half years,” the caller said.

Vanessa then advised her to “fess up” to her friend.

“To be honest she’s a bit of a cow so I don’t think she’s going to take it very well if I do tell her,” the caller said.

The trio were then left in hysterics.

“It’s taken a turn of direction suddenly,” Holly laughed.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

