On This Morning today, John Torode divided viewers with his behaviour during the cooking segment.

Many viewers found the way he was preparing a chicken a little disturbing, to say the least.

John was on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

John Torode on This Morning today

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary welcomed MasterChef star John onto the show today (Friday, May 6).

The 56-year-old appeared on today’s programme to show viewers how to make his ‘Weekend Beer Can Chicken’ recipe.

“We’ve got a twist on a chicken,” Alison said, introducing the segment. “It’s beer can chicken. I’ve never heard of this before, I’m gonna be honest with you. I can’t wait for this!”

“So the idea is you roast the chicken over a can of beer,” he said.

The camera then panned over to a chicken, standing upright, with a beer can inside it.

John then went on to show Dermot, Alison, and the viewers how to make his ‘beer can’ chicken recipe.

John was mocked by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of viewers found the way that John was preparing the chicken was a little on the odd side. Many took to Twitter to mock the Australian star.

“Just making [bleep] up at this point whos shoving a can into a chicken really,” one viewer wrote.

Another said: “Not great viewing This Morning, seeing a chicken with a beer can shoved up its cavity. Off button for me.”

“He’s hacking the [bleep] out of that chicken poor thing,” a third said.

However, others found it amusing as one asked: “What’s he doing with that chicken,” adding loads of laughing emojis.

Another quipped: “31 years old and laughing at a cab getting shoved up a chickens backside.”

John shocked MasterChef fans recently (Credit: BBC)

John on MasterChef

Today isn’t the first time that John has shocked viewers recently.

Just last week, the 56-year-old stunned viewers of MasterChef by swearing before the 9pm watershed!

During a challenge in the semi-finals of the competition, the amateur chefs got to experience what it’s like to work in a restaurant setting.

At one point, John had a word with one of the contestants, Pookie, telling her she needed to communicate with her team better.

“Go back and tell them you’ve put their plate on the pass and tell them, because you’ve just, commonly known as dropped them in the [bleep],” he said.

Viewers were shocked, with many taking to Twitter to slam the Australian TV star.

“Did John turn into Ramsay and say [bleep]?” one viewer asked.

“Er…are you allowed to say ‘Drop them in the [bleep]’ before 9pm, as John just did?” another wrote.

