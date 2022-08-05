Furious This Morning fans all make same complaint as James Corden’s sisters join team

This Morning fans revealed their fury today (August 5) as James Corden‘s sisters joined the team.

Andrea and Ruth Corden were helping out with Dosh on Your Doorstep today.

However, their lively presenting style appeared to be a bit too much for some viewers at home.

Josie and Vernon hosted the show today (Credit: ITV)

James Corden’s sisters join This Morning team today

With Josie Gibson presenting the show and Alison Hammond on her summer break, This Morning needed someone else to step in to present Dosh on Your Doorstep.

Josie and co-host Vernon Kay announced at the top of the show that James Corden’s sisters Ruth and Andrea would be helping out today.

Two new additions to the This Morning team were announced today (Credit: ITV)

‘Annoying’

And the reaction from fans at home after the girls first appeared on screen was instant – and pretty mean.

“Corden‘s sisters aren’t annoying at all are they,” said one fan of the show sarcastically.

“James Corden is bad enough, we don’t need his sisters,” said another.

“What was the point of having Corden’s sisters on? Just to prove being annoyingly unfunny is genetic?” slammed another.

Others wondered why the women were handed the job.

“Hi, we’re Ruth & Andrea, and we only got this gig on #ThisMorning because our brother is James Corden,” said one.

“James Corden getting his sister’s onto the ITV payroll ffs, who’s on next week, Vernon’s aunty?” asked another.

“James Corden‘s sisters? Oh ffs more nepotism at it’s finest,” said a third.

“Not only are we cursed with James Corden, now we are tortured with his sisters too,” said another.

Andrea and Ruth on Dosh on Your Doorstep

However, the ladies went down really well in the studio, with Josie and Vernon loving their antics.

Ruth and Andrea arrived at the top-secret location in an ice cream van and proceeded to help a new mum win a cash prize – on her crying son’s first birthday, too!

The women had some fans at home, too.

“Loving Dosh on Your Doorstep. Not sure who these two ladies are but they’re brilliant,” said one fan.

Others agreed, replying to the post with clapping emojis.

