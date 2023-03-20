This Morning today saw Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left stunned and red-faced over a caller’s rude confession.

The caller’s confession came during today’s edition of Spin To Win – leaving Holly and Phillip in stitches.

What happened on This Morning today?

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Holly and Phillip host yet another edition of Spin to Win.

However, today’s edition of the competition was slightly more risqué than usual.

After letting the phone ring slightly longer than usual, the caller picked up and gave the password.

However, things quickly descended into chaos.

The caller was very giggly and excited, with lots of screeching to be heard in the background.

However, she wasn’t at a “bottomless brunch”, as Holly predicted.

Today’s Spin to Win took a hilarious turn (Credit: ITV)

Caller leaves Holly and Phillip stunned on This Morning today

“Are you on a bottomless brunch somewhere? What are you up to?” Holly asked the caller.

“I’m actually not. I’m just having a wax done with a friend of mine,” the caller revealed.

Holly and Phillip were stunned by the hilarious revelation.

“You’re having a wax?!” Holly asked.

Thank god we’re not on Facetime.

“I don’t have any clothes on,” the caller said. “Oh my god, you are actually having a wax!” Phillip then cried.

“We’ve finished now!” the caller protested.

“Thank god we’re not on Facetime,” Holly then quipped.

She then branded today’s Spin To Win her “favourite ever” edition of the competition.

The caller then went on to win £800 in the competition.

Holly and Phillip were left stunned (Credit: ITV)

Viewers in stitches over hilarious Spin to Win

Viewers, like Holly and Phillip, seemed to find the whole debacle hilarious.

“The Spin to Win contestant having a wax!” one viewer laughed.

“She’s having a wax [laughing emoji],” another This Morning viewer then wrote.

Others weren’t as impressed.

“Just seen this and how embarrassing was it picking up the phone whilst having a wax,” one viewer tweeted.

“Maybe your [Holly] favourite… but was not good for my ears,” another then said of Holly’s surprise declaration.

Read more: Holly Willoughby fans stunned by her mum’s ‘youthful’ appearance as they compare them to ‘sisters’

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.