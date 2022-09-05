This Morning viewers fume as Phillip and Holly finally return after long summer break

This Morning today saw Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield finally return after a long summer break.

However, not everyone was happy to see the show’s regular hosts back fronting the show and took to Twitter to complain.

Holly and Phillip returned today (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phillip return on This Morning today

This Morning today saw Holly and Phillip finally return to front the show.

The duo haven’t hosted the show together since the beginning of July.

Holly and Phil made a grand entrance on their first show back together in eight weeks.

In a homage to Mary Poppins, and via the magic of CGI, Holly floated down from the sky, holding onto her umbrella.

Once she’d landed, Holly and Phillip shared a big hug.

“I’ve missed you lots and lots and lots,” Holly said.

Holly and Phillip had a lot of catching up to do (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters

It’s safe to say that viewers were divided over Phillip and Holly returning to the show today.

Some viewers were really happy to see them back on screens.

“What a lovely start to the show,” one viewer tweeted. “Welcome back @Schofe & @hollywills.”

“Great to have you back guys,” another wrote.

“Welcome back! Looking lovely!,” a third said.

Not everyone was happy at Phillip and Holly’s return (Credit: ITV)

However, other viewers were less than happy to see Holly and Phillip back.

“Forgot how annoying these two are. Bring back @Rylan and @RuthieeL,” one viewer tweeted.

“Can’t stand them or their fake laughter. You need new presenters,” another wrote.

“Eugh Holly and Phil back on This Morning, that break wasn’t long enough,” a third groaned.

“Phil & Holly are back on #ThisMorning. Aaaand they’ve already overstayed their welcome,” another said.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

