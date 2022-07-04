Holly Willoughby explains reason behind ‘hoarse’ voice after ‘shouting all weekend’

On This Morning today, Holly Willoughby revealed the reason behind her “hoarse” voice.

The 41-year-old revealed that she had been “shouting all weekend” – hence the hoarse voice.

Holly’s voice was a little hoarse on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Holly on This Morning today

At the beginning of today’s show, Holly and Phillip Schofield spoke about what they’d got up to over the weekend.

Phillip had attended the Pride march in London, celebrating 50 years of UK Pride.

He spoke about how everyone had been “very kind” and “very smiley” during the march.

Holly, on the other hand, didn’t attend the Pride March with the rest of the ITV crew.

However, her weekend was just as loud, it seems.

Holly explained her hoarse voice (Credit: ITV)

Holly’s ‘hoarse’ voice

The star then went on to speak about what she’d been getting up to over the weekend.

“I was down at my parents’ house because it was my dad’s 70th birthday party this weekend,” she said.

“Which is why I sound a little hoarse,” she continued.

“Because of the dancing and shouting and singing.”

“Did you have a good time?” Phillip asked her.

“I had a brilliant time,” she replied. “More importantly, he [her dad] had a brilliant time.”

Miriam appeared on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on This Morning today?

Elsewhere on today’s show, Holly and Phillip were joined by Miriam Margolyes.

The 81-year-old was on the show to talk about her memoir, which has recently been released in paperback.

However, it was her comments about a certain Hollywood A-lister that grabbed attentions.

Miriam claimed that acting royalty Leonardo Di Caprio was “a bit smelly” when they worked together on Romeo + Juliet.

“He was a bit smelly,” she said. “Because it was very hot in Mexico, and I think young boys – he was very young at the time – they don’t make themselves fragrant.”

“They don’t wash all the bits,” she said as Holly and Phillip laughed.

“Ohhhh I adore @MMargolyes sooo much! There’s no one else quite like her – she’s hilarious,” viewers tweeted after her interview was done.

