This Morning today (Tuesday, March 7) saw Holly Willoughby spark concern with a nasty cough.

Viewers were worried for the star, with some issuing a plea to the 42-year-old as she struggled through the show.

What was wrong with Holly Willoughby on This Morning today?

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Holly and Phillip Schofield hosting once again.

As always, they covered a wide range of topics together.

They spoke to a couple with a 37-year age gap between them – and watched Gino D’Acampo explore Sardinia and cook a vegetable risotto.

However, a common issue kept cropping up throughout the show – Holly‘s cough.

The 42-year-old star seemed to have a tickle at the back of her throat and had a continuous cough throughout the show.

This sparked concern from some viewers.

Viewers concerned for Holly Willoughby on This Morning today

Some viewers took to Twitter to express concern over Holly’s health condition.

Others simply poked fun at the star.

“Holly really needs to sort that persistent cough out…,” one This Morning viewer tweeted.

“Someone get Holly a Covid test,” another wrote.

“Yuk! Holly’s always coughing. In this instance, Holly, sharing is definitely NOT caring!” a less sympathetic fan said.

Gok Wan misses Eamonn Holmes on the show?

In other news, show regular Gok Wan implied that he misses ex-This Morning host Eamonn Holmes recently.

The 48-year-old made the shock confession during a chat with The Sun recently.

During the interview, Gok was asked specifically if he misses Eamonn on the This Morning set.

“Oh, I love all the [This Morning] family, I love all the family,” he said.

Eamonn, of course, left This Morning back in 2021. The star has been very outspoken about his exit since, hitting out at ITV and his former co-stars.

Since leaving the show, Eamonn has moved on to host the breakfast show on GB News during the week.

