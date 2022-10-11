This Morning today saw Holly Willoughby front the show alongside her presenting partner in crime Phillip Schofield.

Holly looked gorgeous in a short floral dress by Reserved which she paired with black tights.

However, her appearance was the last thing on the minds of some, who pulled the host up over a habit they appeared to find pretty irritating.

Holly Willoughby fronted This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Holly Willoughby’s habit

Holly’s habit was picked up early on in the show by one eagle-eyed viewer.

“Drink every time Holly says ‘sort of’ during this interview!” they quipped.

During the Morning View segment, the star was called out again.

“Holly: ‘Prince Harry sort of stepped down from royal life.’ What’s she on about ‘sort of’? Speak properly woman!” said the viewer.

Holly keeps saying ‘sort of’ in almost every sentence, so annoying!

Later on, they admitted: “I’ve had to change channel, she gets right on my wick!”

“Holly keeps saying ‘sort of’ in almost every sentence, so annoying!” said another.

“Please stop saying ‘kind off’ and ‘sort of’,” another urged.

It’s not the first time Holly’s presenting skills have been placed under the microscope by over-critical This Morning viewers, though.

Last month, the same habit was also called out.

“Holly saying ‘sort of‘ in every sentence again,” said one.

“How many times is ‘sort of’ gonna be said today?” asked one, adding: “H is going for the record.”

What outfit did Holly Willoughby wear today?

However, others were pleased to see Holly – and her gorgeous dress – on their screens.

Today on This Morning, Holly wore a mini dress by Reserved.

And, what’s more, it’s a snip at £19.99.

Sadly, having gone in the sale online, it’s currently out of stock.

But if you’re a fan of the dress – like many of Holly’s Instagram followers were – then you can sign up for stock updates via email.

One declared: “Love the dress and even more now I’ve seen it affordable for the every day person.”

Another commented: “Beautiful as always.”

“Looking lovely, keep smiling.” said another.

Fall-out from queue-gate continues

Of course, it’s been a tough few weeks for Holly – and her co-host Phil – in the wake of the queue-gate scandal.

Yesterday (October 10), bookies revealed they have started taking bets from punters keen to put money on the presenters leaving the show by the end of this year.

Alex Apati from Ladbrokes told The Sun: “Perhaps it’s time for a change on the This Morning sofas.

“With Holly and Phil far from being in the British public’s good books right now, it could well be a case of New Year, new presenters, if the latest odds are anything to go by.”

