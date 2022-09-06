On This Morning today, Holly Willoughby divided fans after defending Meghan Markle against backlash from Vanessa Feltz.

Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield defended Meghan, saying, “no matter what she does, she’ll get criticised”.

Holly Willoughby on This Morning today

At the beginning of the segment, Holly mentioned that people were criticising Meghan for ‘referencing herself 54 times in a seven-minute speech’.

I just think it’s unfair to talk about her outfit and not his

She said: “Is that fair or is it unfair because I feel like most people, when they do speeches, somehow bring it back to themselves somewhat.”

Phillip agreed by saying, “Especially if you’re talking about your story. ‘Here was my background. Here I am. I got a seat at the table. If I can get a seat at the table, you can get a seat at the table.’ You would expect that.”

However, guest Vanessa expressed that she felt Meghan’s speech was not sincere or endearing enough and was ‘incredibly self-referential’.

When Holly decided to change the subject to the royal couple taking the train instead of flying.

She said: “She did get the train though yesterday. You see an awful lot of press about them getting private jets here, there and everywhere.”

Vanessa replied: “Yes, and look at that four or five thousand pound Valentino outfit to be just a humble girl from Suits.”

Phil then butted in to say: “I mean, you just get the feeling that no matter what she does, she’ll get criticised.”

Exasperated, Holly bluntly said: “I wonder how much Harry’s suit was? I’m sure he’s not wearing something off the rack, and it might be, but who cares.

“I just think it’s unfair to talk about her outfit and not his.”

Phillip then quickly changed the conversation due to the awkward atmosphere.

Viewer reactions

This Morning viewers were divided over the exchange, with some supporting Holly and Phil.

“Very well said Holly, defending Megan as a woman. Vanessa not doing very well at all,” said one viewer in defence of Holly and Meghan.

“Good on you, Holly and Phil, for sticking up for MM,” said another.

A third wrote: “@thismorning Good for Holly @hollywills. You spoke facts, and ‘they’ didn’t want to hear it. Doesn’t fit the hate-no matter what agenda. #ThisMorning @Schofe tried, too.”

However, other viewers thought that the exchange was awkward and ‘rude’.

“@VanessaOnAir always says it AS IT IS! Good for you!@hollywills was rude back chatting during the Megan/Harry discussion,” said one viewer in defence of Vanessa.

“Why is Holly supporting Megan.. oh because they’re such similar ego maniacs,” said another.

“Hypocrite Holly, whose wardrobe cost could possibly feed a small country. Markle is the one putting herself on the world stage, not Harry on this occasion so stop blowing smoke up one’s backside Holly.”

