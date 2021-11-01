This Morning viewers were left stunned earlier today (November 1), as a couple shared their unusual breastfeeding story.

Lana Michaels and her partner Shawn, who met on a vegan dating app, feature in new Channel 4 documentary Breastfeeding My Boyfriend.

Appearing on This Morning today (November 1), the couple sat down with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield chatted to Lana and Shawn (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: What happened on the show?

Lana and Shawn are hoping to break the taboo surrounding adult breastfeeding.

During the segment, the mum-of-two revealed exactly how the couple first came up with the idea.

Lana shared: “I think that was me. I just wanted at first to get my milk back because I’ve always felt sexier and more womanly with my milk.

“I realised that if Shawn helped me by suckling, it would bring the milk back faster.”

She added: “We realised we enjoyed it together and it was a really special connection.”

Meanwhile, Shawn admitted that breastfeeding his partner has only brought them closer together.

Holly and Phillip couldn’t contain their laughter (Credit: ITV)

He explained: “When we started it felt a bit different and not something that everyone does, but because we’re really open-minded we tried it. It felt so natural and normal. The bonding connection you get is amazing.”

Meanwhile, Lana was quizzed over the “sexual” side to breastfeeding as a couple.

Following the segment, Holly and Phillip were seen giggling with celebrity guest Gary Linekar.

How did viewers respond today?

However, viewers at home weren’t so convinced.

Many took to social media to share their disgust over the “weird” segment.

On Twitter, one said: “Anyone else feeling sick? #ThisMorning.”

Midday is still when people generally sit down for lunch isn't it? Just checking 🤮🤮🤮 #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/4UH8Gg4kTZ — Matt Carrick (@MattCarrick5) November 1, 2021

I like boobs but bloody hell not that much. There has to be a limit #ThisMorning — Leanne Thomas (@leeleeCThomas) November 1, 2021

I’m all for breastfeeding your baby…but breastfeeding your fiancé is a little bit weird….each to their own and all that but it’s not right…#ThisMorning — Tracy Pick ⚫️⚪️🇦🇺 🇬🇧 🇫🇷 💙 (@picklespick) November 1, 2021

The most awkward interview everrrr! I breastfeed my fiance 🙈 Breastfeeding is so natural – for YOUR BABY, not your 40 something fiance! Stop sexualising breastfeeding 😳 #ThisMorning — Cheryl (@MariexCheryl) November 1, 2021

Well I think the breastfeeding couple on #ThisMorning seem nice! To be honest I thought they came across better than the childish giggles of the others 🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️ — Frank Carson's Dressing Room (@SamFlapp) November 1, 2021

That is proof this morning bring these people on crazy segments to ridicule them…. With Phil, holly and Gary linekar laughing head off. Weird behaviour from the show #ThisMorning — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) November 1, 2021

Another added: “I like boobs but bloody hell not that much. There has to be a limit #ThisMorning.”

A third wrote: “I’m all for breastfeeding your baby… but breastfeeding your fiancé is a little bit weird. Each to their own and all that but it’s not right #ThisMorning.”

Alongside a string of throwing up emojis, a fourth shared: “Midday is still when people generally sit down for lunch isn’t it? Just checking.”

However, others slammed Holly and Phillip for laughing after the segment.

One posted: “Well I think the breastfeeding couple on #ThisMorning seem nice! To be honest I thought they came across better than the childish giggles of the others.”

A second agreed: “That is proof This Morning morning bring these people on crazy segments to ridicule them. With Phil, Holly and Gary Linekar laughing their head off. Weird behaviour from the show #ThisMorning.

The user added: “What I’m saying is they brought them on the show to be ridiculed they must of known the feedback they would get off this segment. My opinion is it’s up to them in their own house. If it wasn’t weird they wouldn’t be on the show.”

