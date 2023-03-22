Holly and Phil left shocked over This Morning caller’s outburst about her friend live on air

On This Morning today, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left in hysterics after a viewer blasted her own friend live on air.

Vanessa Feltz joined Holly and Phil on the show today to answer viewers’ calls about love.

The TV personality, who recently split with her partner Ben Ofoedu, answered all kinds of questions about relationships.

However, the hosts couldn’t believe their ears when one caller made a shocking confession about her best friend.

Holly and Phill talked with viewers who sought relationship advice on love (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phil were left shocked over caller’s outburst

Vanessa offered her advice about ‘love against the odds’ on This Morning today as viewers phoned in to ask questions about their own relationships.

But one caller, ‘Shannon’, managed to leave Holly and Phil speechless after her blunder live on air!

We really were not expecting that!

‘Shannon’ had called in to ask Vanessa for advice on how to tell her best friend that she’s been seeing her ex.

She revealed: “I’ve been sort of seeing and sleeping with a boy who was with one of my best friends for about three and a half years.

“And um the relationship’s getting quite serious and she doesn’t know I’ve not told her yet. And I’m not sure whether to tell her and sabotage that friendship or to sack it off with him.”

Vanessa then shared her advice saying that she doesn’t think that ‘Shannon’ did anything wrong and that she should break the news to her friend.

She claimed: “I reckon you fess up and I definitely don’t think you split up with him if you actually like him and he likes you and it’s going well and you said it could be serious.

“I don’t think that there’s any girl code you could be breaking here whatsoever.”

Holly and Phil were left in hysterics after a viewer called her friend a ‘cow’ live on air (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewer calls her friend a ‘cow’ live on air

However, the caller left the This Morning hosts shocked when she then went on to call her own best friend a ‘cow’.

She added: “To be honest she’s a bit of a cow so I don’t think she’s going to take it very well if I do tell her.”

The trio were then left in hysterics, while a shocked Holly added: “It’s taken a turn of direction suddenly.”

Phil also said: “We really were not expecting that! So what is the major issue then in that case? How good a friend?”

The caller replied: “Oh she is a good friend, she’s just, um, quite the jealous type.”

Holly then quipped: “Oh god! You’re doomed! Good luck!”

But Vanessa was grateful that the caller didn’t use another word to describe her friend.

She declared: “At least it was only that word, blimey, it could’ve been anything!”

