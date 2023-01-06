This Morning bosses issued demand today from viewers ahead of Holly and Phil’s return next week

This Morning viewers today have issued a demand to ITV bosses.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary presented the show on Friday and left viewers in stitches.

However, they won’t be back on screens come Monday.

Instead, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be on screens presenting the show as normal after returning from their break.

Sadly for ITV, some viewers aren’t pleased at the idea of the pair returning.

As a result, numerous fans took to Twitter to issue a demand for bosses.

This Morning viewers today loved Alison and Dermot (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers issue demand to bosses today

“Can we make Dermot and Alison the permanent hosts of This Morning, please?” asked one viewer.

A second said: “Love @AlisonHammond & @radioleary on @thismorning much better than Phil and Holly.”

Other fans made the same remark yesterday when Josie Gibson joined Dermot on the show.

“Love Josie breath of fresh air… Time to replace Holly and Phil I think loved them over the years but I have stopped watching when they are on I have just lost interest,” complained one viewer.

A second wrote on Instagram: “Brilliant Josie, definitely time for a reshuffle, if not bringing Eamonn and Ruth back give Josie, Alison, Dermot, and Andi a chance. Much more down-to-earth and genuine.”

Fans want Phil and Holly replaced (Credit: ITV)

Fans tire of Holly and Phil

Another said they have had “enough” of Holly and Phil being on the show all the time.

A fan hit back: “I prefer Dermot and Alison now, never thought I wud say this but I’ve had enough of Holly and especially Phil. A & D breath of fresh air and so funny, and they make everyone feel happy. Phil and Holly are bossy and very opinionated, especially spin to win!!!”

Meanwhile, another sweetly added: “Josie and Dermot are such a brilliant pair. A real breath of fresh air. Really genuine presenters, bring them back more!”

Holly and Phil will return to This Morning on Monday, January 9.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

