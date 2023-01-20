This Morning viewers were stunned today as Helen George showed off a new look during her appearance on the show.

Call the Midwife actress Helen appeared on Friday’s show to talk about starring in The King and I musical.

But as Helen made her appearance on the This Morning sofa today, many viewers spotted her new hair colour.

Helen’s new hair wowed viewers on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Helen George on This Morning today

Instead of her blonde locks, Helen was sporting a brunette shade and viewers loved it.

One person said on Twitter: “Wow – @helen_george is such a beauty! Loving the dark hair.”

Another wrote: “Helen your hair is a gorgeous colour really suits you.”

Someone else gushed: “Helen George is just gorgeous.”

Helen appeared on This Morning on Friday (Credit: ITV)

During her appearance on This Morning, Helen opened up about starring in the hit musical.

The musical will be on tour from next month.

Helen your hair is a gorgeous colour really suits you.

Speaking about going on tour, Helen said: “At the moment, when times are so hard for everybody, it’s really important that regional theatres keep going and theatre comes outside of London.”

This isn’t the first time Helen has stunned viewers with her appearance lately.

Viewers gushed over Helen’s look (Credit: ITV)

During an interview on The One Show last week, the star wore a black jumpsuit, which featured a plunging neckline.

Helen definitely turned heads in her outfit as viewers took to Twitter to gush over the look.

One person said: “How incredible does @helen_george look?”

Another tweeted: “Helen George looking stunning on #TheOneShow.”

Actress Helen looked incredible on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

However, it did spark some complaints from people who thought the outfit was “inappropriate”.

Read more: The One Show: Helen George causes stir with outfit choice

One wrote: “Sorry Helen but you look inappropriately dressed. Everyone else wearing jumpers and long sleeves!”

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Meanwhile, The One Show airs weeknights from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What did you think of Helen’s hair? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.