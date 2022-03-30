This Morning viewers moved by disabled viewer’s heartbreaking apology to family

This Morning viewers were moved to tears following an emotional phone-in during today’s show (Wednesday, March 30).

Fans of the show were heartbroken after listening to a disabled woman’s devastating confession.

Phillip and Holly spoke to ‘Isla’ today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, and Deidre Sanders were stunned by an emotional phone call during today’s show.

During the Dear Deidre segment of the show, a woman called ‘Isla’ phoned in.

Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby fights back tears over woman who’s baby died in NHS scandal

‘Isla’ wanted to apologise to her family for being disabled, as she felt as though they’d been held back because of her.

She phoned in to ask Deidre about how to say sorry.

“I don’t really know where to start. Basically, I was born disabled and I think I need to apologise to my dad and my sister,” ‘Isla’ said.

‘Isla’ wanted Deidre’s advice (Credit: ITV)

What happened next on This Morning today?

A shocked Phillip couldn’t believe what he was hearing.

“For them having to put their lives on hold because of me,” ‘Isla’ explained. She then went on to say that her family say they love her, and she believes them, but it’s “difficult” to.

However, Holly and Deidre assured ‘Isla’ that her family did love her and that she had nothing to apologise for.

“You have given your family an amazing opportunity to dig into themselves, to find strength and show their love for you,” Deidre said.

This is a growth experience for everybody, please don’t feel that you have to apologise for the fact that you have a disability in life,” she continued.

‘You’re wonderful. You’re you.”

Viewers leaped to support ‘Isla’ (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react?

Many viewers headed to Twitter to show their support for her.

“Isla.. my heart breaks for you. Never apologise for being disabled, your family won’t think you’re a bother, they love you,” one viewer said.

“The caller Isla on @thismorning just made me [crying emojis]. So sad. No one should apologise for being themselves. Love who you are. The family needs to support the person,” another said.

Read more: Fern Britton’s sad confession about split from Phil Vickery as she admits ‘rebound is difficult’

“Isla you absolutely do not have to apologise for being disabled. If they make you feel that way then they’re three ones who should be apologising. You’re absolutely perfect the way you are,” a third wrote.

“@thismorning to the young lady Isla who phoned in….. you’re such a beautiful soul, you made me cry with your apology.

“You don’t need to apologise hunni for being who you are, you are unique and so special, people will learn from you and be inspired by you for being you. Much love,” another tweeted.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.