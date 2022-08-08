This Morning star Gyles Brandreth under fire for ‘terrible’ suggestion today amid latest heatwave

On This Morning today, Gyles Brandreth came under fire after appearing on the show and making a ‘terrible’ suggestion.

The personality and former MP is no stranger to controversy.

Which is just as well as social media got pretty angry after his appearance.

Gyles Brandreth came under fire after his comments on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What was Gyles Brandreth’s ‘terrible’ suggestion?

Gyles was discussing the drought caused by the recent hot weather.

The Celebrity Gogglebox star was speaking to stand-in hosts Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle.

They are standing in for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who are on their summer holidays.

He mentioned that his son-in-law had congratulated a neighbour for installing fake grass.

What an idiot Gyles Brandreth is.

But viewers were not amused.

One shocked viewer wrote: “#ThisMorning astro turf reaches temperatures over 65°C when it’s 30 degs outside. Your kids and pets will get hurt walking on this!!!”

A second Tweeted: “OMG do not promote artificial grass as a sensible alternative it’s terrible for the environment, wildlife and it gets extremely hot!!!

Another viewer said: “My jaw has dropped.

“Gyles Brandreth, on This Morning is celebrating his son-in-law who congratuled a neighbour for installing an ‘astro turf’ lawn to ‘save water’!”

And a fourth pointed out: “Drought is NOT a reason to replace lawns with fake grass.”

Gyles also made a shock confession!

The former MP went on to cause further surprise with a confession.

He said he and Gogglebox co-star, actress Dame Sheila Hancock were addicted to Naked Attraction.

The Channel 4 show asks potential dates to chose a suitor by seeing and speaking to them while they are completely naked.

Gyles, 74, appeared on This Morning to discuss the news stories of the day.

They were discussing a rise in naturism in the UK.

Gyles make a confession about Naked Attraction! (Credit: ITV)

Gyles said: “For a while, when I was doing Celebrity Gogglebox, Sheila Hancock and I, became hooked on something called Naked attraction.

“And we suddenly looked at ourselves and we thought, what are we doing in life sitting here in front of the telly watching all these people without their kit on?”

