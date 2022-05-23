This Morning viewers call out guests’ habit during interview

This Morning viewers were left divided today by two guests on the ITV daytime show.

Cousins Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland chatted with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about their online viral fame.

The two teens have featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show dozens of times over the past decade.

Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland during their interview on This Morning today (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

And it all began after the US telly host saw them performing a Nicki Minaj hit on YouTube in 2011.

Read more: This Morning host Holly Willoughby has fans saying same thing today

Sophia and Rosie were clearly ecstatic to appear on the This Morning sofa, making it clear they are fans of the show.

But unfortunately it seems some people watching at home weren’t as keen, with tweets grumbling about the pair’s behaviour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow)

Sophia and Rosie, both from Essex, were only eight and five respectively when their version of Super Bass racked up millions of views.

And once Ellen showcased their talents on her chat show, tens of millions more discovered the youngsters.

But – going by the reaction on social media – some viewers were more hung up about the way the cousins speak, rather than how they rap or sing.

Specifically, Twitter users picked up on how frequently Sophia and Rosie said ‘like’ during the interview.

Viewers weren’t happy over the cousins’ use of the word ‘like’ (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

This Morning today

Among the tweets posted about how Sophie and Rosie were several that mocked their speech by repeating the word that they made plenty use of.

“I was like… we was like… it was like like like like… #ThisMorning,” one user mimicked them.

Another tweeted similarly: “It’s like, like, like, like, like ….. #ThisMorning.”

If I hear the word ‘like’ again I might throw something at the TV.

Meanwhile, someone else asked: “#ThisMorning how many times do they say ‘like’?”

Someone else suggested: “Are they having a competition to see who can say ‘like’ the most? #ThisMorning.”

However, others loved Sophia and Rosie on the show as one defended them saying: “Twitter just loves to spread so much hate and vile behaviour!

“These comments about 2 young girls just living a dream are absolutely shocking!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow)

Despite the moans, it seems unlikely Sophie and Grace will focus on the haters.

Earlier this month they made a final appearance and performed one last time on Ellen’s show, due to end this year.

Read more: Holly Willoughby announces huge This Morning news with Phillip Schofield

And both Sophia and Rosie recently released a single each.

With millions of followers between them on social media, they’ll probably continue to enjoy all the ‘Likes’ they receive.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.