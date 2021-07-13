On This Morning today, a woman was criticised after revealing plans to get her parrot’s wings clipped after it escaped.

Sandra Hannah, who went viral last year after she shared a video pleading for her pet parrot Chanel to return after it went missing, explained her reasons on today’s show.

Sandra appeared on Monday’s show and tearfully revealed that Chanel had gone missing again.

But thankfully, Chanel returned to Sandra and on today’s show she revealed she’s taking measures to ensure her pet doesn’t fly away again.

Sandra has been reunited with Chanel (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Sandra said: “[She was found] a mile away from the house. Someone locked her in the house because they were scared of her.

“I finally got some sleep after three days of worrying and it was 10 o’clock at night, my bedroom door came bursting open and Chanel was on my daughter’s arm.

“She flew to me and I just snuggled her.”

Sandra lost Chanel again recently before she was found (Credit: ITV)

Host Eamonn Holmes asked: “What are we going to do to make sure Chanel doesn’t escape again?”

Sandra said: “She’s getting her wings clipped.”

A stunned Ruth Langsford said: “Oh, what does that mean? She can’t fly at all?”

Sandra explained: “No, she won’t be able to fly at all so it’s her own fault. It’s for her safety and my health.”

Ruth asked: “And that’s safe to do is it?”

Sandra went viral last year after sharing a video of her begging people to help find Chanel (Credit: ITV)

Sandra insisted: “Yeah, they grow back so I’ll probably have to do it again but yeah.”

What did viewers say?

Viewers weren’t impressed on Twitter, with some criticising Sandra’s decision to get Chanel’s wings clipped.

One person said: “Clipping a bird’s wings is not only cruel, it’s also painful. They’re meant to fly, this is no different to tail docking or ear cropping. It’s barbaric!”

Another wrote: “Why on Earth would you clip a parrot’s wings just because you couldn’t keep it indoors? Surely that would be against animal welfare. Birds are meant to fly!”

Sandra hits back

Later on Instagram, Sandra hit back at nasty comments and hit out at people targeting her children.

She said: “I never asked to go viral when I lost Chanel last year. All of you out there giving my children abuse, my family, my pets have nothing to do with any of you.

“Do not comment nasty comments to my children. If I didn’t love Chanel as much as I did, I wouldn’t have ran down the street screaming her name begging for all you people to help me get her back.”

She then thanked people for supporting her.

Her followers offered their support with one writing: “People need to get a life don’t know anyone that doesn’t have some kind of pet story..”

Another said: “I cannot even believe you and your kids have had nasty comments because your bird flew off. It says a lot about those people.”

