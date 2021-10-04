This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were in hysterics today (Monday October 4) when Gordon Ramsay made a guest appearance in the kitchen.

And it didn’t take long for the Michelin-starred chef to aim a hilarious dig at his Gordon, Gino & Fred co-star, Gino D’Acampo.

Gordon couldn’t resist! (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Gordon Ramsay on This Morning today?

The 54-year-old chef was in the studio to help answer viewers’ cooking dilemmas.

Phil read out one from a viewer, who asked: “How can I make my lasagne more interesting?”

The viewer had sent in an image of her creation and it was flashed up onscreen.

While Holly suggested it needed to be browner on top, Gordon wasted no time in a bit of banter.

“Yeah, it looks like one of Gino D’Acampo’s from Asda at £2.59,” he joked.

“I said defrosted frozen, right?”

Holly and Phil thought Gordon’s dig was hilarious (Credit: ITV)

“Brutal? I’m honest!”

While Holly and Phil burst out laughing, Gordon continued.

“By the time you defrost Gino’s, you know three hours it takes to defrost that thing there’s like this pool of water on top, so the cheese has gone to pot anyway,” he said.

“And Gino, you should know better – use expensive British cheddar cheese on your frozen lasagne at Asda at £4.99 for two!”

“You are brutal,” Holly said to the chef.

In addition, Gordon replied: “Brutal? I’m honest!”

Gordon was seen crying in the Strictly audience (Credit: BBC)

What else has Gordon been up to?

It’s been a busy few days for Gordon.

The chef visited the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom with wife Tana on Saturday to cheer on daughter Tilly, who danced the Charleston with partner Nikita Kuzman.

After the duo’s dance, proud Gordon was seen wiping tears from his face.

However, while some viewers thought his presence in the studio caused judges to overmark Tilly, many rushed to his defence.

One fan said on Twitter: “Why does everyone think Tilly has only been scored high because her dad was in the audience?

“He’s going to want to be there to see his daughter dance regardless.”