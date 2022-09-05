This Morning favourite Gino D’Acampo divided viewers today as he video called in from Italy.

The chef made a return to This Morning after taking some time off earlier this year.

The TV personality appeared via video call in Italy and was seen lounging by the pool in the scorching weather.

The glamorous appearance instantly rubbed viewers up the wrong way, with many pointing out the current cost of living crisis gripping the UK.

As a result, many rushed to social media to lash out at Gino.

Gino D’Acampo upset viewers on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

During the interview, Gino was seen topless as he lounged in a jacuzzi.

At one point, he even got up and showed off his glowing tan to hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Despite bringing some joy to the show, some viewers weren’t impressed.

One viewer ranted: “Struggling to understand why we’re going live to Gino D’Acampo in his jacuzzi with his swimming pool in the background in his fancy villa on @thismorning whilst a large number of their viewers are currently choosing between heating and eating as winter approaches.”

A second viewer said: Wow! How patronising and out of touch is @thismorning?

“Giving away money to pay energy bills then cutting to Gino in a pool in his Italian house!”

This Morning viewers thought Gino’s appearance was in bad taste today (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo on This Morning

“So we’re in a cost of living crisis but let’s show Gino in his pool at his home, really??? #ThisMorning,” moaned a third annoyed ITV viewer.

Meanwhile, another tweeted a picture of Gino lounging in his jacuzzi before adding sarcastically: “Cost of living is biting #Gino #ThisMorning.”

Can we have Gino in the pool in every episode?!

However, not everyone was upset, with another viewer commenting: “Big fan of Gino taking the idea of working from home to the next level on #ThisMorning.”

Another gushed: “I love Gino,” followed by laughing face emojis.

Alongside a heart-eyed emoji, one asked: “Can we have Gino in the pool in every episode?!”

Gino last appeared on This Morning back in March before heading off to Italy to spend time with his family.

The star’s new show, which aired last night, features him travelling around Sardinia cooking with his family members using their old recipes.

