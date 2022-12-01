This Morning today saw Phillip Schofield host most of the show alone in Holly Willoughby‘s absence.

However, viewers were quick to make fun of the 60-year-old, with many poking fun at how “uncomfortable” he looked flying solo.

This Morning today (December 1) saw a major presenting shake-up take place as Phillip fronted the show alone.

Holly was nowhere to be seen, as the 40-year-old missed work to attend her son’s school nativity play.

“You might notice that there is someone missing,” Phillip said at the start of the show.

“That is because Holly is doing something that parents up and down the country can relate to. She is at Chester’s [her son] nativity play,” he explained.

Holly then appeared via video link to discuss Chester’s play. She revealed that he is playing Santa in the nativity, and she’s got the tissues ready as it’s going to be “emotional”.

“I know as soon as it’s finished we’re whisking you back as quickly as possible. You’ll be here later in the show,” Phillip said.

“I will, I’ll be running there as quickly as possible,” Holly said.

She returned later on in the show.

If Phillip was hoping for viewers to be sympathetic to him having to host the majority of the show on his own, he’ll be very disappointed.

Many took the opportunity to poke fun at the star, with some laughing at the fact that he was apparently “struggling”.

“Phil is hating his time alone isn’t he [laughing emoji]. The fear in his eyes,” one viewer tweeted.

“Phil is finding it a bit awks on his own,” another wrote.

“Poor Phil. You can tell he’s really struggling this morning without Holly,” a third then said.

“Phil looks so uncomfortable without Holly,” another wrote.

“Anyone getting broom cupboard vibes with Phil being on his own,” a fifth tweeted.

Thankfully normal service was resumed when Holly returned – just in time for a segment on ugly dogs.

Yesterday’s edition of This Morning got viewers talking too.

Wednesday saw Miriam Margolyes make yet another appearance on the show – and once again, things quickly spiralled out of control.

The 82-year-old was on hand to give viewers dating advice – something that had ‘disaster’ written all over it from the start.

The actor advised one caller to “lose weight” if she wants to be more confident dating.

She then suggested she go volunteer at a “centre for disadvantaged, poor people and cripples”.

“You might meet another cripple, but that doesn’t matter,” she added.

She then advised that the caller “wash”. “Wash very carefully, all the crevices, all the bits you find difficult to reach,” she said.

Viewers were divided over Miriam’s behaviour on the show.

“#ThisMorning that woman [Miriam] is putrid! Shame on her,” one viewer tweeted.

“I must be the only person in the country who’s bored [bleep] with Miriam Margolyes’s performative shock verbiage,” another said.

Others were loving it. “Make Miriam Margolyes available on prescription please,” one viewer tweeted.

