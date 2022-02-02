This Morning fans divided over former care home worker who refused vaccine

This Morning left its viewers divided today as a former care home worker who refused the Covid vaccine appeared on the show.

Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes, who were hosting the show, spoke to Louise Akester today, and viewers were not happy.

What happened on This Morning today?

Louise Akester, a former care worker, appeared on the show today (Credit: ITV)

The government recently announced a last-minute U-turn on mandatory vaccinations for health and social care workers.

However, many believe the U-turn is too late, including Louise, a care worker who lost her job for refusing to have the vaccine.

Louise spent 14 years in the care sector before she lost her job in November 2021.

Louise spoke to Rochelle and Vernon on This Morning today about working through the pandemic.

She said that it was “awful” and “heartbreaking” when restrictions meant her patients couldn’t see their families.

“It was a very depressing sort of time,” she said. Rochelle then raised the subject at hand – either Louise have the vaccine, or lose her job.

“It was like being punched in the stomach,” Louise said of hearing the news. “I thought, we’ve been there from day one, we’ve worked right throughout it all, on the front line, we’d done everything that was required of us.

“And now all of the sudden we’re no good.”

What else did Louise have to say?

Vernon and Rochelle spoke to Louise on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Louise spoke about how it felt being threatened with job loss over not having the vaccine.

“You just feel like you’re just cast aside and forgotten about,” she said.

Vernon then asked Louise what her concerns about the vaccine actually were.

“With it just being so new, I didn’t trust it yet,” she explained. “I just thought I’m not having something that’s in trials still.”

She also revealed that she’d had an antibody test that showed she had the antibodies required to fight Covid.

“My argument was, if I have these antibodies, and I’m testing everyday, if I’m wearing my PPE, if I’m following all the infection controls, how am I putting anybody at risk?” she said.

At one point during the interview Louise broke down, leading to Vernon and Rochelle saying they’d give her a “massive hug” if not for Covid rules in place at the studio.

Louise also revealed she’s now training to be a truck driver after losing her job as a care worker.

How did viewers react to Louise’s story on This Morning today?

Viewers were divided over Louise’s story (Credit: ITV)

Whilst Rochelle and Vernon may have sympathised with Louise’s story, viewers were divided.

Many were seriously unhappy that This Morning had given someone who had openly refused the vaccine air time on the show.

One ranted: “#ThisMorning can you actually now do a piece on someone who has had the vaccine now? It’s one-sided giving this airtime. It’s all ‘woe is me’ – your choice.”

“Oh for goodness sake! Have your jab and keep your job, what do you expect! Why give her airtime?!” another wrote.

A third wrote: “Stop uploading videos of yourself crying and do some research on vaccines. Stop giving these people airtime.”

However, Louise did have some supporters watching the show.

“Well done to Louise for changing her job and so glad to see her past hard work being applauded. I wish you all the very best, that care home has lost a brilliant worker so please don’t ever go back to work there, just carry on with the truck driving,” one said.

“This gorgeous, kind, caring woman on #thismorning who was sacked due to vaccine mandate in care system. What a lovely person you are!!!! Good luck with the lorry driving!!” another said.

Another insisted: “Vaccine or no vaccine it doesn’t stop you doing your job!!! It’s personal choice. It’s our bodies.”

