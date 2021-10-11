This Morning viewers were left divided today (October 11), after a guest appeared to talk about her “threesomes with God”.

On Monday’s edition of the ITV show, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield chatted to Christian model Nita Marie.

However, some viewers took offence to the segment.

This Morning today: What happened on the show?

Appearing from her home in Colorado, Nita opened up on her religious background.

The mum-of-two was raised in a spiritual family, but her connection with God didn’t start until after her first marriage.

Nita and her ex-husband didn’t have sex for seven years, forcing her to end their relationship.

She then started to “rediscover” her sexuality and began posting saucy photos of herself online.

Nita explained: “I had no idea it was going to get as big as it did. I was only doing the photoshoots for my own self-confidence and regaining my body.”

She later went on to discuss her spiritual threesomes with her new husband.

Nita said: “I made a commitment that the next relationship I was going to be in, I would invite God into the bedroom.

“I decided to invite him to be a part of everything, including my sex life.”

Nita added: “It’s an emotional connection and I’m much more open to my husband when God is there.”

The guest also said it’s the “best sex of her life.”

She concluded: “Every time I have sex it’s that passionate because God is in the bedroom with us.”

However, some viewers took issue with the segment.

ITV viewers react to Nita’s appearance

On Twitter, one said: “Do you have nothing better to talk about or more important subjects but to bring this nonsense on TV wtf. It’s offensive to religious people #ThisMorning.”

Another added: “Why I am sat watching some woman on national TV explaining how she has threesomes with God and her husband. I need to get out the house #ThisMorning.”

A third wrote: “As an agnostic I feel like this is really offensive to any religions where they worship God tbh. #thismorning.”

It’s offensive to religious people

A fourth tweeted: “Why do #ThisMorning give people like this the air time. I’m not religious so not personally offended, but I hate the thought of my wee gran having to have watched this if she was still here. She believed in God, and I see the tagline on screen as disrespectful to others like her.”

In addition, a fifth shared: “Absolutely bonkers that this woman believes she’s had threesomes with God!”

However, one poked fun: “From a feature about threesomes with god to fire pits with Alice Beer… only on #thismorning.”

