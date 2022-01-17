This Morning viewers have called for Josie Gibson to return today, with many currently unimpressed with Rochelle Humes‘ stint as host.

Some even went so far as to switch off due to Rochelle being on the show!

Rochelle Humes hosts This Morning today

Rochelle co-hosted This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

There was a slight change to This Morning today, with Rochelle taking Holly Willoughby‘s spot as co-host on the show.

Holly is going to be away from the show for the next two weeks as she is currently filming Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival for the BBC.

She’s hosting the show alongside comedian Lee Mack.

In her absence, she has been replaced by Rochelle, 32, who will be hosting for the next few weeks alongside Phillip Schofield. She confirmed the update on her Instagram today.

In a snap of today’s outfit, Rochelle let fans know how long she’s going to be sticking around.

“Back at @thismorning,” she captioned the post. “In for my girl @hollywilloughby for the next few weeks…”

This news won’t go down with some viewers, who have been largely unimpressed by Rochelle’s hosting so far.

What have This Morning viewers said?

Fans have been turning off with Rochelle hosting! (Credit: ITV)

Some viewers took to Twitter during the show to complain about Rochelle, with many calling for sometime host Josie to return.

“Is anyone else cringing every time Rochelle speaks? I had to switch off. Bring back Josie,” one viewer tweeted.

“Don’t they read the tweets on here? Why do they keep bringing Rochelle back. Where’s Josie?” another asked.

In addition, a third grumbled: “How did Rochelle get this gig ahead of Josie?”

“Pity Josie wasn’t doing the next fortnight… can’t be doing with Rochelle’s presenting skills…. or lack of them,” another said.

However, others loved having Rochelle as one said: “Yes Roch! Looking forward to watching you, looking gorgeous.”

Another told Rochelle: “Yay! I love when you’re on…”

Fans want Josie Gibson back

Josie co-hosted the show on Friday (Credit: ITV)

This isn’t the first time that fans have called for Josie to appear on the show in a larger capacity.

The 36-year-old only hosted the show for the first time back in November, but she quickly became a firm fan favourite after replacing Holly for three days when she was ill.

Ever since her first stint co-hosting the show, viewers have been calling for her to return.

She returned just before Christmas, and viewers got their wishes on Friday (January 14) when Josie replaced Alison Hammond to co-host the show with Dermot O’Leary.

Fans of This Morning were thrilled and took to Twitter to let their happiness be known.

“So good to see Josie back in the studio again. Partnered up with Dermot, she’s a breath of fresh air, love her. More Josie please,” one fan wrote on Friday.

It was revealed before Christmas that Josie is reportedly being lined up for bigger roles on This Morning. ITV is reportedly going to be “investing a lot of time in Josie’s development”.

Do you like Rochelle hosting This Morning? Or would you prefer Josie? Head on over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!