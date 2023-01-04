This Morning today (January 4) saw Josie Gibson and Andi Peters debate the potential return of face masks and a new Covid variant with two doctors.

The presenters welcomed resident GP Dr Zoe Williams to the show, alongside cancer specialist Professor Karol Sikora.

Dr Zoe explained the new variant was “one to watch” as it may become “more prevalent”.

This Morning hosts Josie and Andi led the face mask debate today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Mask debate enrages viewers

However, Professor Sikora was reluctant to “push the mask button” and make them compulsory.

And viewers at home appeared pretty incensed that both Covid and mask wearing were even being discussed on the show at all.

“It’s too early to push the mask button, making it compulsory,” Professor Karol Sikora said. “It’s very much an individual decision.”

This Morning‘s Dr Zoe then took viewers through the different masks available – some designed for surgeons to wear and others that aim to block airborne particles.

Josie then asked Professor Sikora for his take.

He told her: “Stay home if you’re feeling unwell.”

However, he did stress that some people can’t afford to stay home from work.

Dr Zoe then said Brits have been “advised to consider the masks if you’re unwell, coughing and sneezing and have to go to work”.

She then added: “It’s common courtesy. It will not stop transmission but it will reduce it.”

“The danger is making it compulsory. Don’t mock people who wear masks,” Professor Sikora added.

Josie then chipped in with her take.

“If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you don’t want to wear a mask, don’t wear a mask, that’s what I think it should be,” she said.

Dr Zoe Williams and Professor Karol Sikora discussed the relevance of masks (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

It’s fair to say that This Morning viewers were in no mood for the debate about Covid and mask wearing today.

One slammed the show for “promoting face masks”.

“God give it a rest already! We have to live with Covid, we can’t be going back to this,” said one.

“How about people that don’t want to wear a mask stop telling everyone that they don’t want to wear a mask. [Bleep]ing idiots,” declared another.

“Haven’t we heard enough about bloody masks?” asked a third.

“Please give the masks a break now. The damage to the environment making these, using them and disposing them so much is far worse than Covid,” another claimed.

“How is #ThisMorning still banging on about Covid?? Give it a rest now,” urged another.

“Masks???? Seriously Drop it now,” another pleaded.

Read more: This Morning viewers fear guest is ‘melting’ before their very eyes

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.