This Morning host Dermot O’Leary’s reaction to guest’s shocking appearance is priceless

This Morning viewers today were left in hysterics by Dermot O’Leary’s reaction to a guest’s appearance.

Dermot and Alison Hammond were joined in the This Morning studio by a woman, Elaine, who has the most piercings in the world.

The woman, from Brazil, opened up to the presenters about her addiction to getting pierced.

Elaine has a whopping 15,000 studs all over her body. And she confessed that she had no intention of stopping there.

In fact, she revealed that she wants more than 20,000 piercings in the near future.

Dermot seemed confused about where the woman could fit all the tattoos after looking her up and down, and he said: “Where else?”

Elaine then replied: “Everywhere,” before adding: “In the tummy, in the vagina… Inside. Outside.”

Dermot quipped: “So how many have you got down there then?” to which Elaine said she had “3,500 inside”.

Following her surprising response, viewers were quick to spot Dermot’s baffled expression as he tried to process what Elaine had just said.

This Morning today: Viewers in hysterics over Dermot ‘Leary

As a result, many fans rushed to social media to share their amusement.

“Dermot’s facial expressions kill me #ThisMorning,” laughed one viewer.

Another tweeted: “Dermot trying to figure out how she has piercings inside #ThisMorning.”

While a third added: “Love Dermot trying to work that out! #ThisMorning.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Dermot continued to be his inquisitive self.

The former Channel 4 star went on to ask Elaine if she was ever concerned about her more intimate piercings “falling out” during the day.

“No because it’s inside, it’s actually inside so they’re not really going to fall off,” she replied.

“There’s no way they can come loose?” Dermot asked.

Elaine then replied: “They’re very secure.”

Meanwhile, Dermot will be making regular appearances on This Morning. He’s currently stepping in for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby during their regular half-term break.

The duo is set to return later this month to their regular schedule.

Dermot recently opened up about his hopes for his position on This Morning.

