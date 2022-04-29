This Morning viewers spot Dermot O’Leary’s ‘fury’ as he’s hit with pie live on air

This Morning viewers spotted Dermot O’Leary may not have been too happy today after he was hit with a custard pie live on the daytime show.

On today’s This Morning (Friday, April 29) Chris Tarrant appeared as he celebrated 50 years on television.

Chris was interviewed by Alison Hammond and Dermot and they recalled the moment when Chris got his special recognition award at the National Television Awards and his dad came on dressed as the phantom flan.

Alison said: “I’m glad he didn’t pie you that day” and Chris joked: “So am I.”

Chris appeared on today’s This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Dermot then went on to say to Chris the world has moved on and Saturday morning television isn’t what it used to be and asked if it was missing from TV.

As Chris gave his answer, the phantom flan snuck out from backstage and shoved a pie in Dermot’s face.

Lowkey fuming ain’t you Dermot.

Chris said he didn’t miss it at all as he used to sit their covered in custard, meanwhile Dermot was clearly stunned.

He wiped the pie off with one eye closed and shouted: “Still got it, Tarrant!”

Poor Dermot! (Credit: ITV)

Dermot on This Morning

“Oh my goodness! I can’t believe they used to do this all the time,” Alison remarked as Chris confirmed: “All the time.”

Turning back to Dermot, Alison told him: “Babes you are covered in it.”

“It’s quite nice actually,” Dermot responded as he licked some of the filling off his hands.

Chris then said: “It’s only your old jumper and old trousers, you’re alright. Look at the state of you.”

Viewers seemed to find the prank hilarious, however others claimed Dermot was secretly furious.

One person said: “Dermot pretending to love the joke when he’s secretly FURIOUS!”

Another quipped: “Low-key fuming ain’t you Dermot.”

A third added: “The good old pie in the face… not as funny as it used to be.”

Afterwards, Alison told Dermot he smelt nice as he got a towel to clear off the pie.

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

