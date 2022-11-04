This Morning fans beg Dermot O’Leary to ‘shut up’ as he’s slammed for habit during segment

This Morning today (Friday, November 4) saw Dermot O’Leary come under fire as viewers quickly grew irritated with a habit.

Dermot’s habit got so annoying that some viewers took to Twitter to beg him to “shut up”!

Dermot and Alison tried out the new pork scratchings calendar (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary’s habit on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Dermot get on some viewers’ last nerve.

During one segment of the show, Alison Hammond and Dermot took a look at some of the advent calendars on offer this Christmas.

One of the advent calendars in question contained pork scratchings, and Dermot seemed to be a big fan of them.

The pork scratching calendar contains six different flavoured pork scratchings and is available for just £14.99.

“I love that,” Alison said.

“If you thought pork scratching was the greatest invention of all time, it isn’t. It’s the second greatest invention of all time,” Dermot said, picking the advent calendar up.

“The greatest invention of all time is the Pork Crackling advent calendar!” he cried, throwing pork scratchings to the crew.

Dermot was told to save them for later but he didn’t listen as he continued to throw pork scratchings and munch on them.

“Don’t give them all away!” Alison scolded him.

Throughout the rest of the segment, Dermot could be heard munching on his pork scratchings.

Dermot’s habit really annoyed some viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Dermot on This Morning today

However, Dermot’s crunching quickly got under some viewers’ skins.

They took to Twitter to slam the star.

“SHUT UP crackling and crunching Dermot,” one viewer moaned.

“Oh shut up Dermot,” another said.

“He’s eating it all now. Stop it Dermot. I can even hear him crunching over her speaking,” a third wrote.

Meanwhile, another tweeted: “I don’t want to hear your disgusting eating noises down the mic, thanks!”

Alison and Dermot had some big news to announce today (Credit: ITV)

Dermot and Alison make big announcement

Elsewhere on the show, Dermot and Alison had a big announcement for viewers.

The duo revealed that a new competition is being launched on Monday (November 7). The competition will give viewers the opportunity to win £12,000 every single day.

“Next week on This Morning, we are launching a brand new competition – it’s absolutely brilliant – it’s called 12 at 12,” Alison said.

“Alright, so check this out, every single day one person could have a chance to win up to £12,000 when they play at 12 o’clock!” Dermot continued.

“That’s amazing!” Alison said. “That’ll ruin us!” Dermot added.

To enter the competition, which is running every day next week, viewers just have to guess which This Morning cast members face has been hidden on the website.

“There’ll be a guaranteed winner every day next week,” Dermot continued.

“This is the best thing ever,” an excited Alison added.

Read more: Annoyed This Morning viewers criticise Alison Hammond for ‘wrecking’ items during Christmas segment

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.