This Morning today: Dermot O’Leary criticised for ‘trying to cut off’ guest

The guest was making an appeal to recover a stolen motorhome

By Paul Hirons
On This Morning today, host Dermot O’Leary appeared to cut off a grieving widow.

Dermot, 48, chatted to the woman about her late husband’s motor home, which had been tragically stolen.

But viewers were up in arms when Dermot swiftly moved on before his guest had finished talking.

Dermot wanted to move on quickly (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Dermot and co-host Alison Hammond spoke to Bianca Lambert in Whistable, who explained that the family’s motor home had been stolen.

Sadly, her 35-year-old husband Tom had passed away from aggressive bowel cancer some months before.

But before he passed, they bought ‘Olive’ and made one last trip around the world.

And now, with the vehicle still full of Tom’s “trinkets” and travel memorabilia, the motor home was gone and Bianca made an appeal for its return.

Bianca made an appeal for the return of her family’s motor home (Credit: ITV)

How did Dermot cut her off?

After Bianca made the appeal, Dermot and Alison said that they would do all they could to help her and her two daughters.

However, aiming to fit in one last acknowledgement for the hospice that treated Tom, Dermot tried to cut her off.

Obviously pushed for time, he said, “thanks Bianca,” as she spoke.

How did viewers react?

Viewers were not best pleased with Dermot’s interruption.

One said: “Dermot trying to cut this woman off who’s praising a local charity; shut up and let her speak.”

Another wrote: “Don’t try and cut her off Dermot #ThisMorning.”

A third fumed: “Dermot trying to cut her off towards the end, they really prioritise the weather over anything don’t they?”

After hearing Bianca’s story, viewers also expressed anger.

“What scumbags,” one viewer wrote.

“Stealing a motor home is bad enough but stealing a motor home from a woman whose memories of her husband lie inside the motor home #ThisMorning.”

This Morning stars Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary says it took months for them to get used to each other
Alison and Dermot revealed all (Credit: ITV)

How are Dermot and Alison getting along?

Earlier this morning, the presenting duo appeared on Lorraine.

And during their interview, they said that it had taken them two months to get used to each other.

And they admitted that there were elements of each other’s personality that they didn’t like.

“When you’re co-presenting, it takes a while to get those little nuances and the little beats,” Dermot said.

“You find out about each other’s sense of humour, you find out what you like about each other, what you don’t like each other. Those things take about two months.”

