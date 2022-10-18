This Morning today (Tuesday, October 18) saw Dermot O’Leary hail Alison Hammond‘s “sensational” transformation as the star looks thinner than ever.

The sweet moment between the fan favourites came at the beginning of today’s show.

Alison and Dermot hosted This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Dermot praises Alison on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Dermot and Alison hosting once more.

The show got off to a very sweet start too, with Dermot taking a moment to hail his co-star’s “sensational” transformation.

At the beginning of the programme, Dermot turned to Alison, who was wearing a blazer over a floral patterned dress.

“You look sensational today,” he said to her.

Alison then told viewers that everyone in the studio was comparing her to Michelle Obama.

“Is it too much?” she asked.

“We do think you would be a very good leader of the country!” Dermot replied.

“I hope I live up to how I look,” Alison joked.

Viewers heap praise on Alison Hammond’s look on This Morning today

Dermot wasn’t the only one to comment on how good Alison was looking today.

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to gush over Alison and her appearance on today’s show.

“Alison Hammond looks great!” one viewer tweeted.

“Alison looks smart in her suit outfit today,” another said.

Additionally, a third wrote: “Alison Hammond is on fireeeee.”

“@AlisonHammond you look truly amazing today! Love them colours on you!” another tweeted the star.

“Alison you look absolutely stunning,” a fifth gushed.

However, not everyone was a fan of Alison’s appearance on today’s edition of the show.

“Not sure that beigey colour works for Alison, makes her look a bit washed out,” one viewer tweeted.

Alison’s appearance got viewers talking yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Alison’s appearance grabs attention again

This is the second day in a row that Alison’s appearance has grabbed viewers’ attention.

Just yesterday, the 47-year-old divided opinion with the green floral dress that she was wearing on the show.

Some viewers were of the opinion that Alison looked as though she’d just rolled out of bed in her pyjamas.

“Blimey, Alison is in her PJs today?” one viewer tweeted at the time. “Couldn’t Alison be bothered to get out of her PJs?” another asked.

“Did Alison just jump straight out of bed and come in her pyjamas?” a third wrote.

Dermot was thinking the same as the viewers, as he made a comment about how he liked her “jim jams” at the start of the show.

“They’re like outside pyjamas, you know when you don’t want to get changed, well that’s how I feel today,” Alison said.

When asked if they were her actual pyjamas, Alison explained they were “posh pyjamas”.

“These are the sort of pyjamas you wear out and about,” she said. “These are the sort of pyjamas I really wouldn’t wear in bed. I like cotton.”

Read more: This Morning chef Phil Vickery finally breaks silence with shock news on that kiss with ex-wife Fern Britton’s best friend

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

What do you think of this story? Let us know on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix.