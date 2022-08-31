Today on This Morning (August 31), agony aunt Deidre Sanders made a return to the show.

However, one look at Twitter seemed to suggest it wasn’t an entirely successful appearance.

That’s because, while taking calls from viewers, the 77 year old came under fire for what was perceived to be a “rude” comment she made towards one caller.

Deidre was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Deidre Sanders returns to This Morning today

Today saw Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes welcome Deidre back onto the show.

Together, the trio took calls from viewers, who wanted Deidre to give them advice on their problems.

During the show, a caller called Mandy rang in to talk about her grandson – who is apparently “really badly behaved”.

The caller then went on to say that her grandson had broken TVs, glass panes in the conservatory and his tablets.

When asked if she’d sought some help for him, the caller said “the doctor’s don’t want to know until he’s six”.

Rochelle and Vernon hosted the phone-in (Credit: ITV)

Dedire’s ‘rude’ comment

The agony aunt then went on to say that it is “so so worrying” and that it’s “appalling” that the caller is being told nothing can be done.

The caller then said that her grandson behaves just as badly at pre-school as he does at home. This led to Deidre explaining that it isn’t a parenting problem.

Deidre then said that she believes the caller’s grandson has ADHD. She also said he might be on the “autism spectrum”.

After giving some advice on support, Deidre then made what some branded her “rude” comment.

“I mean, I presume you’re not particularly a well off family, but even if you pay for one or two sessions with a child therapist – it’s very important.”

Deidre was slammed by viewers (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today viewers slam Deidre

Viewers were less than impressed with Deidre’s comment, with many branding her “rude” for assuming that the caller wasn’t “well-off”.

“‘I assume you’re not well off’ is Deidre basically saying ‘there is actually nothing wrong with this kid, you’re just obviously from a deprived area and he’s a little [bleep]’,” one viewer claimed.

“‘I assume you’re not a well off family’ – how patronising Deidre, estuary English doesn’t mean you’re automatically a burden on the public purse,” another ranted.

“Deidre saying ‘I don’t think you’re the most well off family’ how the [bleep] does she know that? Cheek!!!” a third wrote.

Help is out here, viewers commented

However, one mother said she had found that CBD oil helped her little boy.

“Sorry Dear Deidre you’re wrong – there is something Mandy’s grandson can take, my son’s been on CBD since he was 10 years old for ASD and it’s been a godsend.

“It’s curbed his anxiety and helped him stay calm.”

“Go back to the doctor Mandy,” another urged.

