This Morning fans call for ‘refreshing’ Craig Doyle to replace Phillip Schofield permanently

This Morning saw a presenting shake-up today (July 25), with Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson hosting the show.

It looks as though the new duo went down a treat – with Craig, in particular, receiving high praise indeed from fans of the show.

Craig hosted alongside Josie today (Credit: ITV)

Craig Doyle on This Morning today

For the past two weeks, viewers have watched Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary hosting the show.

However, today, viewers were greeted by Josie and Craig instead.

Read more: This Morning fans distracted by Josie Gibson’s appearance as she returns to front show

“It is so lovely to have you with us,” Josie said at the beginning of the programme. “And lovely to have you with me as well Mr Craig Doyle!” she added.

“Thank you, it’s nice to be back – it’s nice to be allowed to come back into the studio,” Craig joked.

“We’re usually in charge of giving the money away,” Josie said. “We’ve been given the driver’s seat, we just need to hope we don’t crash the car.”

Viewers were big fans of Craig (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Craig Doyle on This Morning

Judging by the reaction online, Craig’s hosting went down a treat with viewers – so much so that some asked for him to replace Phillip Schofield on a permanent basis!

“Please please can Craig Doyle replace Schofield on a permanent basis he’s a natural!” one viewer tweeted.

“Could watch Craig and Josie every day. So natural together. PLEASE KEEP THEM!” another said.

“Craig & Josie are so natural & relatable, so much better than Phil & Holly [Willoughby]. Time for a presenter shake-up permanantely?” a third wrote.

“#ThisMorning is so much easier to watch with Josie & Craig,” another tweeted.

Josie’s appearance divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson distracts viewers

It wasn’t just Craig who grabbed viewers’ attention – Josie did too.

The 37-year-old’s appearance on the show today divided viewers, with some full of praise, and others not so much.

“Josie looks stunning,” one viewer tweeted.

Read more: What is the Tesco Method on TikTok and how can you take advantage of it and get free sweets?

“So glad Josie’s back. And she looks gorgeous,” another said.

However, some were less than complimentary of the star.

“The make-up department doesn’t like her it shows,” one cruel viewer tweeted.

“I’d rather see a normal Josie rather than one that’s been Photoshopped,” another sniped.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.