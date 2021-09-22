This Morning viewers were left divided today (Wednesday September 22) after the show aired an interview with a couple who broadcast themselves having sex over the internet.

And it wasn’t long before some viewers complained it was too early in the morning for that kind of thing.

The couple make up to £100 per hour (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby introduced Kayla and Jack.

They explained that during the pandemic they were both furloughed from their jobs.

In order to make ends meet, they decided to live-stream themselves having sex over the internet.

And now, performing as J and Foxy, they can earn up to £100 an hour, they said.

Phil and Holly asked the couple how it all works (Credit: ITV)

How does it all work?

Chatting to the couple, Phillip said that during the pandemic they were on the telly, but “not like you!”

Kayla then revealed she had done some webcamming in the past, and she decided to tell Jack about her secret.

Holly then asked the couple to explain how it all works, but asked them to keep it clean because of the daytime timeslot.

But as they described how it all works and how it affects their relationship off-camera, viewers had their own opinions.

How did viewers react to This Morning today?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to complain about the content on This Morning today.

One said: “#ThisMorning This sex streaming is not appropriate for a morning TV programme!”

Another complained: “The couple who stream their sex life… It’s 10.10, it’s too early for this pls [cry-face emojis].”

Finally, a third said: “#ThisMorning Who on earth would stream their sex activities and who on earth would go on national television and tell people what they do? Ugh!”

However, one person found it light-hearted.

They quipped: “£100 an hour? I’ll give it a go. Anybody willing to join me?”