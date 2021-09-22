Phil and Holly on This Morning today
TV

This Morning: Couple who earn £100-an-hour by streaming their sex life online divide viewers

It was only 10am!

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

This Morning viewers were left divided today (Wednesday September 22) after the show aired an interview with a couple who broadcast themselves having sex over the internet.

And it wasn’t long before some viewers complained it was too early in the morning for that kind of thing.

On This Morning today a couple explained how they make money by live-streaming sex
The couple make up to £100 per hour (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby introduced Kayla and Jack.

They explained that during the pandemic they were both furloughed from their jobs.

Read more: Holly Willoughby stuns This Morning fans with shock comment during recipes segment

In order to make ends meet, they decided to live-stream themselves having sex over the internet.

And now, performing as J and Foxy, they can earn up to £100 an hour, they said.

Phil and Holly on This Morning today
Phil and Holly asked the couple how it all works (Credit: ITV)

How does it all work?

Chatting to the couple, Phillip said that during the pandemic they were on the telly, but “not like you!”

Kayla then revealed she had done some webcamming in the past, and she decided to tell Jack about her secret.

Holly then asked the couple to explain how it all works, but asked them to keep it clean because of the daytime timeslot.

But as they described how it all works and how it affects their relationship off-camera, viewers had their own opinions.

How did viewers react to This Morning today?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to complain about the content on This Morning today.

One said: “#ThisMorning This sex streaming is not appropriate for a morning TV programme!”

Read more: This Morning’s Sharon Marshall reveals Alison Hammond offered to be her surrogate

Another complained: “The couple who stream their sex life… It’s 10.10, it’s too early for this pls [cry-face emojis].”

Finally, a third said: “#ThisMorning Who on earth would stream their sex activities and who on earth would go on national television and tell people what they do? Ugh!”

However, one person found it light-hearted.

They quipped: “£100 an hour? I’ll give it a go. Anybody willing to join me?”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

BBC Breakfast Sally Nugent
BBC Breakfast viewers divided as Sally Nugent replaces Louise Minchin
Richard Madeley good morning britain
Richard Madeley under fire as climate change protester storms off Good Morning Britain
holly Willoughby
Holly Willoughby stuns This Morning fans with shock comment during recipes segment
Katie Price Carl Woods
Katie Price’s fiancé Carl Woods insists public will ‘know the truth’ after the ‘roughest month’
gogglebox how to apply
Gogglebox: How do you apply to be on the show as Channel 4 launches ‘recruitment drive’
Boris Johnson meeting Biden
Boris Johnson leaves Brits stunned as he debuts new look while meeting Joe Biden