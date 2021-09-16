On This Morning today, a couple explained how they forgave their daughter’s killer and even supported him through prison.

Elizabeth and Fernando Jimenez appeared on Thursday’s programme to speak about losing their daughter Maria.

Nick Tay, who joined via video call, had been out for dinner with Maria and drove her car home without insurance, and going at over 100mph.

They crashed and sadly Maria didn’t survive, and Nick served three-and-a-half years in prison.

Nick survived a car crash while Maria didn’t (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Explaining how they supported Nick and took him into their home, Elizabeth said: “I was glad he chose us because he was offered two other places to go.

“I said [to Nick], ‘I’m going to cook for you and wash your clothes and all that.'”

Fernando added: “Nobody was going to return Maria to us and there was no point in trying to find who is guilty, and justice and vengeance.

Elizabeth and Fernando spoke about forgiving their daughter’s killer (Credit: ITV)

“The point is to see what good you could do out of this chaos.

“I was a little bit angry, a little bit upset as a man and as a father, but the crucial moment was when he came into our flat and asked me to forgive him.

“Forgiveness is powerful and when you forgive it really releases power into you.

“He was almost crying and almost asking for mercy and I did forgive him.”

Recalling the crash, Nick said: “I lost control of the car, I remember slowing down but I guess it wasn’t enough.

Nick moved in with Elizabeth and Fernando following his prison sentence (Credit: ITV)

“I hit the central reservation and I remember seeing the air bags coming out in slow motion. After that, I lost consciousness.

“I was not allowed to go with [Maria] in the same ambulance and I only heard about her death on the radio. It was hardest thing I ever had to go through.

“Hearing about her death, I was collapsed on the ambulance floor. I couldn’t move at all.”

This Morning: Couple forgive daughter’s killer

Viewers praised Elizabeth and Fernando on their courage to forgive Nick.

One commented: “Wow what a woman on #ThisMorning. Tears in my eyes how can a family be so amazing.”

Another wrote: “They are a strong couple because there’s no way I would be friend my child’s killer.”

A third added: “Amazing! They must be very strong people to forgive him, pretty sure I wouldn’t be able to do that.”

