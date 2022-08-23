This Morning viewers all saying the same thing about couple with 40-year age gap

On This Morning today, a couple with a 40-year age gap appeared to celebrate their 17-year anniversary.

Edna and Simon say they are happy and “couldn’t care less what strangers think”.

Simon and Edna have appeared on This Morning multiple times to share their story (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Edna, 87, and Simon, 47, have appeared on This Morning multiple times since 2005.

The show played a clip at the beginning of the interview which showed the couple’s previous appearances on the show, to which Rylan Clark said: “They should not have played that because now I’m going to cry.”

This year they are celebrating 17 years of marriage after they met by ‘falling over each other in a dressing room’.

Edna and Simon met when she was 68 and he was 28, and now 17 years later they’re still as strong as ever! When you know, you know 💛 pic.twitter.com/umjiXocrne — This Morning (@thismorning) August 23, 2022

When asked by Ruth Langsford what he loved so much about Edna, Simon replied: “Edna’s probably one of the most unique people I’ve ever met.”

“She’s a very witty, very kind, very loving person,” he continued.

“She’s very straight up and down. What you see is what you get with Ed, and she’s just a wonderful person. She’s the one for me.”

Ruth invited the couple to come back on the show for their 20th anniversary, to which Edna replied that they were aiming for their silver wedding anniversary (25 years) and that she would then be 95 years old.

This Morning couple

The lovely couple had viewers gushing on Twitter, with many of them declaring that age is just a number.

Age really is nothing but a number with these two

One Twitter user said: “What a sweet couple. It’s not about age. It’s about two souls finding each other at whatever stage of life…”

Edna and Simon won over viewers (Credit: ITV)

“What a lovely couple. They have brilliant chemistry. They’re so much more interesting than the age gap,” said another.

One viewer remarked: “What a beautiful couple on @thismorning. I can’t stop smiling at them! Age really is nothing but a number with these two!”

