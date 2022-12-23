ITV’s This Morning was slammed by viewers today (December 23) over a controversial segment shown during cost-of-living crisis.

With Christmas in full swing, Brussels sprouts took centre stage on the show today.

A woman who was terrified of the divisive vegetable made an appearance in a bid to cure her phobia.

Consequently, in a bid to help her overcome her fears, the show wheeled out a trolley full of sprouts as a form of aversion therapy.

Nik and Eva Speakman were welcome onto the show to lend their expertise.

“Today we’re going to be meeting a lady for the very first time,” said Nik. “She is absolutely terrified and cannot cope with Brussels sprouts.”

“Brussels sprouts divide the nation. You either love them or hate them. However, when you have a phobia of them, it takes them to a whole new level.”

While Andi Peters was quick to tell viewers that they wouldn’t “go to waste”, the segment still left a bitter taste in the mouths of some watching from home.

Viewers complain amid cost-of-living crisis

As a result, many took to Twitter to air their complaints.

“#ThisMorning parading a trolley full of Brussels sprouts around just to taunt some woman ‘afraid’ of them like we aren’t in a living crisis? Nice one guys,” moaned one viewer.

A second tweeted: “What the feck a trolley full! #ThisMorning”.

“#ThisMorning Oh for pities sake…they really have run out of content,” ranted a third unamused viewer.

“This Brussels sprout woman can [bleep] off with the Speakmans,” said another. “Wasn’t a real phobia in the first place and now she’s ‘cured’ in an hour.”

However, others moaned at the show for “pressuring” the woman on live television.

“So she has a fear of sprouts on this morning due to being pressured to eat them as a child, then whilst trying to help her they seem to be pressuring her on TV.

“How is this right? #ThisMorning,” said one viewer.

A second tweeted: “Are sprout sales poor this Christmas? Unbelievable… Must be running out of ideas for the show today #ThisMorning.”

“Just witnessed possibly most ridiculous thing. Five adults having earnest discussions on This Morning on one of them being scared stiff of Brussels sprouts,” added another. “Tried to ‘cure’ her by showing her one, then a few and then a trolley of sprouts.”

Elsewhere during the segment, guest Kerstin Shepherd shared that she’d had the bizarre fear for a long time.

“I can’t actually define a particular moment, there isn’t any one particular event,” she said.

“If there is a Brussels sprout or one amongst my food, I can’t eat anything on that plate,” she explained. “I cannot abide it…. It renders everything else inedible.”

Thankfully, by the end of the show, Kerstin was able to be near the vegetable without being repulsed by their presence.

“My palms are not sweating. I’m feeling a lot more comfortable,” she added.

