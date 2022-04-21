This Morning sparks complaints as viewers left ‘panicked’ over segment

This Morning has sparked complaints today (Thursday, April 21) after viewers were left “panicked” over one segment of the show.

An ‘intruder’ made its way onto the set of the show, scaring Holly Willoughby and viewers alike!

Holly’s face was a picture when she saw the spider! (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

The This Morning studio was visited by a very unwelcome guest during today’s show – a big spider!

Cringing, Holly informed viewers that “the most enormous spider” had just run underneath the camera. The camera then cut to the spider, which was standing perfectly still.

“It doesn’t look so big on the telly, but it’s really big,” Holly assured viewers who may have thought she was overreacting.

“Can someone put a glass over it and let it free outside somewhere?” she asked the crew behind the camera.

“Who’s brave enough?” she asked. “No one?”

“It’s being really casual, isn’t it?” Phillip Schofield remarked as the spider stayed where it was.

The “enormous spider” in question (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phillip then continued to discuss the spider, with Holly saying: “It did leg it a minute ago.”

“It’s got stage fright,” she said as the camera zoomed in on it.

“There you go, no one screamed so that’s…” Philip said before Holly started squealing.

As a member of the crew bent down to try and get the spider onto a piece of paper, it scuttled away at speed.

“That was always going to happen!” Phillip snapped as the spider vanished. “Get a glass!”

“Can you just make it go that way?” Holly asked, making it clear she wanted it nowhere near her.

Seconds later, the spider was trapped under a glass, much to Holly’s relief.

As Phillip resumed presenting, Holly shivered, causing her co-host to burst into laughter.

Holly’s reaction said it all (Credit: ITV)

This Morning complaints

A clip of This Morning’s unwelcome visitor was posted on Twitter, but fans of the show weren’t happy.

“Was there any point showing the spider, thanks for making me panic as I have a fear of them,” one viewer wrote.

“Can we stop showing the spider on #ThisMorning please some of us can almost feel it on us at this point,” another moaned.

“Please stop showing the spider, they make me feel ill, sweaty, shaking, sick,” a third said.

“You really didn’t need to film that huge spider. You’ve set all the arachnophobic’s off now,” another wrote.

Another added: “Will you stop showing the spider on screen without warning as you are triggering a panic attack thanks!”

