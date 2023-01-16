Today on This Morning, hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield welcomed resident GPs Dr Philippa Kaye and Dr Sara Kayat to the show.

The ladies were on to give a CPR demonstration on both adults and babies, as part of what the show called a “health special” amid the current NHS overcrowding crisis.

However, viewers watching the show at home today (January 16) were less than impressed with their appearance, with many insisting their time would’ve perhaps been better spent elsewhere…

This Morning today: GPs host health special

At the start of today’s show, the NHS doctors were seen telling viewers how to perform CPR.

They also spoke about the delay in ambulance response times, with Dr Philippa explaining what’s causing it.

She said: “It’s everything from high circulating numbers of flu, Covid and strep throat, with lots of respiratory viruses, backlogs from the pandemic – we’ve got billions of people on waiting lists.”

She added: “Plus tens of thousands of shortages of doctors, nurses and healthcare staff.”

‘They should be seeing patients’

Later the ladies hosted the show’s phone-in with Holly and Phil, and soon the complaints started to pour in.

One said: “I love the header ‘NHS in crisis’ Yeah now doctors have so much free time they appear on TV while some old lady is probably stuck on the loo trying to get an appointment.”

They are on TV 24/7 instead of doing their job.

Another commented: “Two doctors that could be seeing about 50-odd patients today each, instead will be talking to three people on a phone-in.”

A third asked: “Why have you got two doctors on? Lorraine had a discussion with two GPs as to why you can’t get a GP appointment. We know why, they’re all on the poxy telly.”

Another commented: “How are these doctors on the show doctors? They are on TV 24/7 instead of doing their job.”

“Well now I know why there is a delay in the surgery, [bleep]ing doctors on TV,” another commented.

‘Invaluable’ advice

However, not everyone felt the same.

One said the GPs offered advice that could prove invaluable in an emergency.

“Great to see @thismorning highlight #FirstAid measures on this morning’s show.

“The NHS is under significant pressure and these techniques are invaluable to know in times of crisis!”

