This Morning today (Wednesday, April 26) saw Holly and Phillip host an interview about a new Barbie doll.

However, viewers all had the same complaint to make about the doll…

Holly and Phillip spoke about the new doll today (Credit: ITV)

New Down syndrome Barbie doll released

A new Barbie doll with Down syndrome has been released.

The new doll has been released as part of the Barbie Fashionistas line. This line has introduced dolls with prosthetic limbs, hearing aids, vitiligo, and other conditions. These dolls have been made in an effort to be more inclusive.

The new Barbie doll features a rounder face, flat nasal bridge, and smaller ears. She also has almond-shaped eyes to be “more illustrative of women with Down’s syndrome”. She also has a shorter frame and longer torso.

The new Barbie wears a pink pendant necklace that represents the three copies of the 21st chromosome.

Model Ellie Goldstein, 21 – who is the first model with Down syndrome to feature on the cover of British Vogue – helped launch the doll. She appeared on This Morning today to discuss it with Phillip and Holly.

Ellie was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

New Barbie doll discussed on This Morning today

Ellie explained on This Morning that while growing up, she hardly ever saw anyone who looked like her in mainstream media.

When asked how she felt about seeing the new doll, Ellie said: “Really happy and emotional.”

“It’s all about visibility, inclusion, there wasn’t any when Ellie was growing up. It wasn’t that long ago, 21 years. It’s just amazing to have that out there for people to be aware of Down’s Syndrome,” Ellie’s mum, Yvonne, said.

Explaining Barbie’s outfit, Ellie said: “So the necklace has got a symbolic thing that has got the different chromosome on it and she looks like me.”

Viewers were divided over the new doll (Credit: ITV)

Viewers have same complaint to make

However, some viewers had the same complaint to make about the new doll. Many believed that the doll didn’t look that much different from a regular Barbie doll.

“What a gorgeous girl Ellie is. Barbie doll really doesn’t look any different though, struggling to see the point,” one viewer tweeted.

“Doll doesn’t look particularly downs….but Barbie doesn’t particularly [look] like a realistic woman, good concept though,” another wrote.

“I don’t really see it having Down’s Syndrome? Maybe it’s just me? What a lovely looking girl!” a third said.

Other viewers were full of praise for Ellie on today’s show.

“Love Ellie Goldstein. What a little ray of sunshine she is,” one viewer said. “How adorable is Ellie Goldstein. What a star she is,” another gushed.

