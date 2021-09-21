This Morning chef Joseph Denison Carey distracts viewers with appearance

This Morning viewers were distracted earlier today (September 21), as Joseph Denison Carey appeared in the kitchen.

The culinary expert returned to the ITV programme to make his speedy sausage pasta recipe.

While the delicious dish was a hit with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, some viewers couldn’t help but comment on Joseph’s appearance.

Joseph Denison Carey distracted This Morning viewers earlier today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: What happened today?

The chef appeared passionate as he began to make the comforting pasta dish.

Perfect for families, Joseph explained that the recipe also catered for university students.

At just £5, the recipe consists of fennel seeds, pork sausages, pasta, tomato paste and parmesan.

Holly and Phillip seemed impressed by the dish.

Holly said: “I cannot believe how flavoursome that is and I’ve just watched you make that.

“There’s so much going on, it feels like you’ve been cooking it for days.”

Joseph impressed Holly and Phillip with his pasta dish (Credit: ITV)

She continued: “My kids would like this, too. This is a good one!”

In addition, Phillip added: “This is so good!”

However, some viewers couldn’t help but comment on Joseph’s attire.

Joseph Denison Carey distracts viewers

It appears that a few took issue with Joseph wearing a hat.

As he appeared in the kitchen today, the chef sported a brown baseball cap.

On Twitter, one viewer complained: “Why has Joseph got a coat + baseball cap on to cook?? Why don’t they wear aprons these days. Weird.”

Why has Joseph got a coat + baseball cap on to cook?? 🤔

Why don't they wear aprons these days 🙄

Weird 😁 #ThisMorning — 🦋 Sand¡eJJ ⫩ ♓💙 (@SandieJ3) September 21, 2021

A second added: “Take that cap off, Joseph. Otherwise you won’t feel the benefit when you go outside.”

Furthermore, another wrote: “Why’s he wearing a hat in a kitchen?”

A fourth joked: “He’s wearing a McDonald’s uniform! #ThisMorning.”

Why has Joseph got a coat and baseball cap on to cook?

However, one viewer defended Joseph.

Replying to a complaint, they shared: “Most chefs or catering staff wear a skull cap, or a hat. Or possibly he wanted to look good for today lol, better than having long hair not tied back #thismorning.”

Joseph, who has appeared on This Morning in the past, has also known Holly since he was child.

