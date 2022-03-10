This Morning viewers all spot the same thing about chef Donal Skehan

This Morning viewers took to Twitter to call out chef Donal Skehan during today’s show (Thursday, March 10) as they all spotted the same thing.

Some viewers of the show quickly became tired of just how fast Donal was talking, with many unable to keep up with the Irish chef!

What happened on This Morning today?

Donal was on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield welcomed Irish chef Donal Skehan on to This Morning today.

Donal was on the programme to show the duo how to make some delicious-looking raspberry and white chocolate cheesecake bars.

Phillip said that it was a snack that you could eat “on the move”. “Oh, absolutely, you need to work it off,” Donal joked.

“Did you come up with that or did we just make it up?” Phillip asked. “I think you made that up,” Donal laughed.

He then went on to make his cheesecake bars. However, some viewers had a hard time keeping up with Donal due to how fast he was talking!

How did viewers react?

Donal baffled viewers (Credit: ITV)

Some viewers took to Twitter to complain about the fast-talking Irish chef.

“Is Donal going for a world record – how long he can string a sentence without pausing?” one viewer tweeted.

“Is it me or does Donal talk too much?!!” another asked.

“People talking very fast today. Are they on a caffeine rush or something?” a third asked.

“Just got home and being bombarded by Duracell gob Donal. Fella exhausts me,” another laughed.

One also shared a GIF of Jim Carey speaking incredibly fastly, alongside the caption: “Donal #ThisMorning.”

What else happened on This Morning today?

This Morning went off-air today (Credit: ITV)

Later in the show, This Morning went off-air.

Just before the programme ended at 12.30pm, Holly and Phillip informed viewers that they would be back after the break to play Guess the Gadget.

However, when the show did come back, it cut straight to an old episode and started showing old clips.

A message appeared on screen saying that what was being shown was pre-recorded.

Reports have revealed that This Morning went off-air because of a security threat.

The Met Police released a statement, saying: “At 11:14hrs on Thursday, 10 March, police were called to reports of a security alert at Wood Lane, White City. It was reported a suspicious item had been discovered.

“The area was evacuated as a precaution and White City and Wood Lane tube stations were temporarily closed. The incident was stood down shortly before 12:49hrs. An investigation is ongoing.”

