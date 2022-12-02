This Morning today had a Carol Vorderman–shaped hole, with the popular TV personality due to appear alongside Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

However, the star was nowhere to be seen.

The 61-year-old took to Instagram to address her absence, as well as provide her followers with an update on her health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders)

This Morning today: Where was Carol Vorderman?

Today’s edition of This Morning – hosted by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary – was meant to feature Carol.

However, the star was nowhere to be seen.

Fans of the star didn’t have to wait long to find out where she was though – as she addressed her absence on Instagram.

She uploaded a video for her 279k followers to see, explaining that she has the flu.

Wrapped in a fluffy dressing gown, Carol said: “Well I’m four days into the flu thing. Oh, god, I feel rough, and look it. I haven’t brushed my hair in four days so excuse that. Anyway, thank you for your lovely messages.”

She then continued, saying: “Sorry I won’t be on This Morning this morning. I was looking forward to it as well.

“I’ll be better soon. Ugh, I need a cup of tea.”

Fans leapt to the comments to send their best wishes (Credit: ITV)

Fans support Carol amid absence from This Morning today

Hundreds of Carol’s followers took to the comment section of her Instagram post to send their well-wishes to the star.

“I hear you…Just came on here and seen your post. Oh boy, I’m the same! Been up all night nonstop coughing! Get well soon lovely,” Dame Kelly Holmes commented.

“Oh no! Get well,” Doctor Who and It’s A Sin writer Russell T Davies said.

“Get well soon,” Kelly Brook wrote.

“All the best for a quick recovery,” another follower commented.

“Oh, darling!! Hope you feel much better soon,” another said.

Carol was on I’m A Celebrity in 2016 (Credit: ITV)

Carol talks I’m A Celebrity stint

The former Countdown star’s illness comes not long after she opened up about her time on I’m A Celebrity.

Carol was on the show back in 2016. She managed to last 18 days in the jungle, finishing in eighth place.

Now, in a recent interview, Carol has spoken about her time in the jungle, revealing that she found showering “uncomfortable” because of the cameras.

Carol appeared on the In A Good Place podcast last month to talk about her time on the show.

“I found it uncomfortable mostly because you could see three cameras. You could see where they were positioned and there was nowhere to hide,” she said.

“I wore swimming costumes rather than a bikini deliberately. It is a weird thing, that shower,” she continued.

“They don’t do it now. It was of its time. That shows how society’s rules change.”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best TV Expert now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.