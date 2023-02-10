On This Morning today (Friday, February 10), a caller left viewers infuriated after she opened up about wanting to leave her ill husband.

Jane, 55, explained she had been married for 20 years – and her partner was set to be discharged soon, following a long stay in hospital.

She told agony aunt Deidre Sanders he would require substantial care when he returns home.

But Jane also revealed she is “looking forward to moving on”, saying: “We don’t have the relationship that I think he thinks we are going to have and the care he thinks he’s going to have.”

This Morning hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond appeared concerned by Jane’s predicament (Credit: ITV.com)

This Morning today

Deidre warned Jane about how her plans are likely to be received.

“To an outsider, you are going to reap a huge amount of condemnation and criticism,” Deidre said.

She added: “Imagine how that’s going to look to outsiders.”

However, Jane maintained her relationship was going wrong before her husband’s illness progressed.

Jane, who has suffered with breast cancer herself, added: “The marriage has not been personal.”

Deidre urged Jane to consider counselling with her husband to ensure clarity between them.

“I think it is going to make a massive difference if you talk about this together,” Deidre insisted.

She also hoped such a move would help avoid Jane being regarded as a “villain”.

However, some viewers seemed to have already made their mind up on that point.

Deidre urged Jane to consider counselling with her husband (Credit: ITV.com)

How This Morning viewers reacted to Jane

Several of those watching at home made it clear on social media they did not approve of Jane’s approach to her own marriage.

“Well Jane, when your husband needs you the most, you want to abandon him. What a lovely wife you are #thismorning,” one Twitter user scolded her.

Another seethed: “Poor husband. What happened to ‘in sickness & health’? #ThisMorning @thismorning.”

And a third also echoed that thought as they fumed online.

They posted: “WTF!! Husband is unwell and you want to leave him because you don’t want to care for him!!! IN SICKNESS AND HEALTH #ThisMorning.”

Someone else claimed Jane’s husband supported her when she was ill.

Poor husband. What happened to ‘in sickness & health’?

“So it’s okay that your husband was there for you right through your breast cancer, but now you’re abandoning him simply because he needs care himself now??!! #ThisMorning,” they accused Jane.

‘Life is short’

However, one person considered Jane ‘blameless’.

They argued: “Relationships fall apart all the time. It’s just unfortunate that the husband is ill, but that’s not her fault.

“She still needs to move on, life is short.”

Read more: This Morning: Deidre Sanders reveals husband’s sweet final moments

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.